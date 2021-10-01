MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) have reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.

Deere and the UAW have also reached a tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.

"After six weeks of negotiations, John Deere and the UAW have reached a tentative agreement that honors the enormous contributions of John Deere's production and maintenance employees and builds a strong foundation for our shared success in the future," said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company.

"Through this agreement, John Deere reinforces our longstanding commitment to provide employees the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in the agriculture and construction industries.

Deere production and maintenance employees will have time to review the terms of the tentative agreement before a ratification vote. All Deere operations will continue as scheduled.

For future updates, please visit one.deere.com.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deere-uaw-reach-tentative-agreement-301390029.html

SOURCE Deere & Company

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/01/c6724.html