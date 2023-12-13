Deere's (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Deere & Company's (NYSE:DE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.47 on 8th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Deere's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Deere's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 15.7%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 19%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Deere Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $2.04 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $5.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Deere has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 37% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Deere's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Deere that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

