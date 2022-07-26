U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Deerfield Agency Acquires Verge Scientific Communications

·4 min read

Expansion of services for health and life sciences companies include corporate brand strategy, scientific counsel and strategic communications

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. and ARLINGTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Agency, one of the fastest growing independent marketing and commercialization partners for life sciences companies, today announced the acquisition of Verge Scientific Communications, a Virginia-based, brand strategy and strategic communications agency dedicated to shaping the stories of emerging and pioneering health and science-driven companies. With the addition of Verge Scientific, Deerfield Agency is expanding its services and ability to support corporate and brand marketing for pre-commercial healthcare clients, along with deepening experience in branding, strategic communication, scientific and medical communications, and storytelling.

Deerfield Agency Logo
Deerfield Agency Logo

"We are thrilled to welcome Verge Scientific as part of Deerfield Agency. The team at Verge have strong scientific and strategic expertise that will allow us to support clients earlier in their brand's lifecycle," said Frank Burrell, Managing Partner, Deerfield Agency. "The expansion of services including corporate brand strategy, corporate communications, scientific counsel and strategic communications are a great complement to our current offerings and will allow us to further serve our clients for both their corporate and product commercialization needs."

Founded in 2016, Verge Scientific has quickly become one of the leading boutique health and science communications agencies in the country serving as a trusted partner to biotech start-ups, early-stage biotech and pharmaceutical companies, health technology firms, consumer science brands and space exploration organizations. With nearly 40 people, Verge Scientific brings a full creative team, PhD scientists and seasoned communications strategists.

Recognized as a top 10 PRovoke Global Agency Fast Mover, Verge Scientific was named PRWeek's 2021 Outstanding Boutique Agency, and a finalist this year for both top Small Agency and Boutique Agency by PRWeek and PRovoke, respectively.

"It's been an incredible time for both Verge Scientific and Deerfield and we are excited to join forces. Combining with Deerfield will deepen our creative, digital and media services while allowing us to support innovator companies seamlessly as their products advance to commercialization and beyond," said Lissette Steele, Founder and Managing Partner, Verge Scientific Communications. "What's more is that both companies share in our commitment to our people and are aligned on the opportunity to focus on the growth and development of our teams and provide a path toward rewarding and fulfilling careers."

Lissette Steele and Amanda Sellers, partners and owners of Verge Scientific, will continue to lead day-to-day operations, and Verge Scientific will operate as an independent, sister company to Deerfield Agency. Both Ms. Steele and Ms. Sellers will also join the senior leadership team and become shareholders in the combined organization of Deerfield Pharma Services Holdings, LLC. Deerfield is a portfolio company of The Edgewater Funds, a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $2.8 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001.

About Deerfield Agency

Deerfield is a full-service agency that specializes in healthcare marketing and is founded on the principle of providing extraordinary work at an exceptional value. Deerfield has redefined the agency experience to become a true extension of your team and keep your brand at the forefront of our compelling strategy, creative, media, print, and digital innovation. Comprised of industry leaders and experts who are well versed in every stage of a brand's life cycle, our team is ready to provide you with a personalized agency experience that will meet the unique goals and objectives of your business. Deerfield has been recognized in the MM&M Top 100 Agencies for the last two consecutive years and is currently ranked 57th on the prestigious list. Since 2017, Deerfield has earned the designation as a Certified Great Place To Work® - speaking to the Company's strong culture and rewarding workplace. For more information, please visit DeerfieldAgency.com.

About Verge Scientific Communications

Verge is a strategic communications firm shaping the stories of pioneering companies and brands. Verge partners with innovator companies pushing the bounds of science, inventing new products, and advancing technologies that change the way we live. With a proven approach built on the science of storytelling, we bring clarity to the chaos, establish credibility for new ideas and build meaningful connections to strengthen a company's value story. To learn more about Verge Scientific, please visit VergeScientific.com.

Verge Scientific Communications Logo
Verge Scientific Communications Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deerfield-agency-acquires-verge-scientific-communications-301592753.html

SOURCE Verge Scientific Communications

    Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 34% year-on-year, to $417.42 million, beating the consensus of $401.43 million. Gross profit rose 28.5% Y/Y to $141.5 million, and the margin contracted 160 basis points Y/Y to 33.9%. The operating margin contracted 120 basis points to 11.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 21.8% to $49.5 million. Adjusted EPS of $1.29 missed the analyst consensus of $1.32. Dorman Products held $51.9 million in cash and equ