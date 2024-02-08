Deerfield poised to prohibit warehouse and distribution facilities; ‘It’s important to set that expectation … so they can choose a different community’

Amendments to the Deerfield industrial zoning code to prohibit motor freight terminals, logistics centers, fulfillment centers and facilities used for the parking or moving of trucks, were unanimously accepted by the village’s Board of Trustees.

Deputy Village Manager Andrew Lichterman said the amendments to the code clarify the definition of warehouse and distribution facilities to make it “abundantly clear” that such establishments are prohibited within village boundaries.

Additional amendments to the code were new traffic plan requirements for certain special use permits over 50,000 square feet, and additional special use reviews for businesses that propose to operate overnight or include retail sales.

Since the recommended amendments were positively received by the trustees on Feb. 5, a final ordinance adoption will proceed to the next meeting on Feb. 20.

The amendments were pursued at the request of Mayor Daniel Shapiro, who asked staff to review changes to the village’s zoning ordinances due to changes in recent years, with companies reducing their office footprint and the expansion of e-commerce and local fulfillment centers.

Those changes in business facilities have led industrial developers to eye empty office properties as prime redevelopment candidates for the increased industrial needs.

As a result, many suburbs have seen a surge in office parks being converted into industrial fulfillment centers, parcel hubs and sorting facilities, according to a memo from Deerfield’s Plan Commission to the mayor and Board of Trustees.

“The conversion of office parks to industrial centers have suburban areas faced with increased truck traffic and related adverse impacts such as increased safety risk to smaller vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists; increased street maintenance, traffic congestion, reduced levels of service on streets and at intersections; and increased emissions,” the memo said.

Proponents of industrial developments see them as an effective way to reinvigorate office properties with new jobs and local tax revenue, the village’s planning memo stated. But opponents are concerned about increased pollution and traffic congestion.

Deerfield officials and village staff identified additional concerns from the cumulative impacts caused by an increase in warehouse distribution uses, particularly since the warehouse distribution operations often run around the clock.

The identified concerns included the potential of deteriorating air quality, safety, noise and other disruptions that may affect the surrounding neighborhood, such as schools and homes, according to the memo.

Lichterman said the village wanted to be proactive in communicating with developers and community members as to what types of developments are allowed and prohibited in the zoning code.

“It’s important to set that expectation with developers, so they can choose a different community that allows these types of developments,” he said.

Late last year, Bridge Industrial, a real estate development company, withdrew its petition to annex, rezone and develop the Baxter International headquarters in Deerfield into an industrial business park.

Opposition to the development was strong because residents were concerned over increased vehicle emissions, noise and traffic.

As part of the village’s standard procedures, officials heard the Bridge proposal. But during the zoning approval process, the real estate developer “struggled to present a compelling case for rezoning and annexation, and their plans raised many questions about traffic, pollution and noise,” the village memo stated.

The proposal was consequently withdrawn from consideration.

