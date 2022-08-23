Deezer defines the power of music in engaging campaign to attract Gen Z

The global music streaming service launches a 360° marketing campaign in key markets, highlighting how music can elevate moods and perceptions.

PARIS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deezer (DEEZR), is repositioning its brand to attract younger users. As a first step, a new marketing campaign launched on August 22 in France, Germany and Brazil. Award-winning French agency Buzzman was chosen as the main partner for the campaign, and the wider brand development.

Deezer’s new brand campaign – the power of music.

With engaging visuals from photographer Lou Escobar, Deezer presents a number of intriguing scenarios that at first glance might not tell the full story. After scanning a QR code on the image, a song will be played which will either elevate or change the perception of the scenario. The artists range from icons such as Edith Piaf, global superstars like Dua Lipa, and local heroes such as Heuss L'enfoiré, Jul, Die Prinzen and Vitor Kley.

"A song has the power to change how you view the world around you. As the home of music, Deezer is the best partner to set the mood in any situation of our users' lives," said Elsa Batigne, VP Brand Marketing, Deezer. "Working with Buzzman, we have created a disruptive, and engaging campaign, where music makes images come to life. We can't wait for our users to interact and play with the concept, and use the power of music to create their own content."

The campaign will show imagery in multiple outdoor formats, including 8 M2 billboards, as well as digital activations, social media, and TV across France, Germany and Brazil. Additionally, Deezer is creating a TikTok challenge where people will enhance or change a situation with the power of music.

ABOUT DEEZER

Deezer is one of the largest independent music streaming platforms in the world, with more than 90 million tracks available in 180 countries, providing access to lossless HiFi audio, innovative recommendation technology and industry defining features. As the home of music, Deezer brings artists and fans together on a scalable and global platform, to unlock the full potential of music through technology. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global company with a team of over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US, all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. Deezer is listed on the Professional Segment of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is also part of the newly-created Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

ABOUT BUZZMAN

Buzzman, voted "Best International Small Agency of the Year award" in 2011 by Ad Age and "Agency of the year" at the Cristal Festival in 2013 and 2016, "Agency of the year" at the Effie Awards France 2016 and 2021, "Most Creative Agency" in 2016, "New Model of Creative Agency" (elected by advertisers) in 2017, "Advertising Agency of the Decade" in 2020 at the Agencies of the year Award and "Most French Creative Agency" in 2019 by BVA Limelight consulting, is an advertising agency creating innovative concepts that go beyond traditional advertising. Winning for several consecutive years at international well-known festivals (D&AD, Cannes Lions, Eurobest, EFFIE, Clio Awards…) as well as nationals, Buzzman is recognized as one of the most creative agencies in Europe.