Deezer's 360 degree audio comes to Sony Reality Audio speakers

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

With its 360 by Deezer app, Deezer decided to adopt Sony's 360 Reality audio format rather than Dolby Atmos. That format delivers surround sound not just on headphones but Chromecast-enabled speakers like, say, Sony's 360-enabled SRS-RA5000 and RA3000 models. Now, Deezer has announced that it is supporting those two very models with its new casting feature. 

If you subscribe to Deezer's premium HiFi tier and own either the Sony RA5000 or RA3000, you'll just need to get the latest 360 by Deezer app, pick a track and select the "cast" button in the top right hand corner. Though it's just a single speaker, you'll here different parts of the song as different independent sound "objects," Deezer said, with vocals and instruments "placed in positions in a virtual auditorium to create a truly immersive experience for the listener." 

Deezer originally launched the app in 2019 with 1,000 tracks, and said that library is growing with new albums from David Bowie, Doja Cat and Alicia Keyes. You can now find dedicated 360 editorial playlists in the app's recommendation page, including Deezer's "360 Sessions" playlist with live performances from Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, Circa Waves and others. 

Sony's 360 Reality Audio was already available on the RA5000 and RA3000 speakers via Chromecast on Amazon Music and Tidal. Now that it's on Deezer as well, Sony has a pretty solid base of streaming services using its surround sound tech.

  • Pharma company's stock plunges 70% after bad news from FDA

    Shares in Ardelyx Inc. plummeted more than 70% in after-hours trading Monday, following the biopharmaceutical company's announcement that the Food and Drug Administration appears unlikely to approve a drug for dialysis patients. Ardelyx revealed that it received a letter from the FDA stating that deficiencies in the information provided had been found that would preclude discussion of approvals Ardelyx has sought. When Ardelyx sought a meeting with the FDA to discuss the deficiencies, the reques

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Wall Street’s analysts know that buying low is part of a winning stock strategy, and they’ve been looking for stocks that are low – undervalued, and possibly hitting bottom. It’s the first step in an old formula for success, with the next, of course, being to sell high. Some recent picks from the analyst corps, pulled up via the TipRanks platform, may raise eyebrows. These are stocks new to the public trading markets, but they already have two attributes that may endear them to risk-tolerant inv

  • NVIDIA Rips Higher Into Stock Split. Former NYSE Trader Says Buy It.

    Veteran trader David Green pointed out the strength of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Monday morning. The stock opened $10 lower on Monday morning but quickly ripped higher by 6% in the first 90 minutes of trading. The stock will undergo a 4-for-1 stock split Tuesday morning. David Green, host of Live Trading With David Green on Benzinga, pointed out the strong trend in NVIDIA's stock on Monday's show. “I want to be long NVIDIA,” Green said. “We will get a lot of action once we have earnings

  • ‘It’s not a month to be a hero,’ warns stock-market strategist Tom Lee, after Dow logs worst day of 2021

    Thomas Lee, founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, has a word of advice for investors hoping to buy the dip after Monday's selloff.

  • Nokia Corporation (NOK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Why Shares in General Electric Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares in General Electric (NYSE: GE) had fallen more than 5% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT today. The market's concern with the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus spilled over into a general market sell-off and affected companies related to travel in particular.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Post-Earnings Rally?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • Instead of no-Zoom Fridays and hiring bonuses, try these 2 words to keep workers from quitting for another job

    For the first time in a generation, the power balance in the workplace has shifted to workers, and businesses who try to hold on to talent with perks like no-Zoom Fridays and signing bonuses for warehouse workers are falling behind. The data prove that a culture of recognition — both managers and peers recognizing each other and saying “thanks for the good work” — goes a long way toward increasing loyalty, mitigating burnout and making people feel valued. While your competitors squeeze their bottom lines in a salary arms race, consider how the power of recognition can attract and retain employees.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Cheap After the Recent Tech Pullback

    Investors seem to be hesitant about chip stocks even though Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects the shortage to last into 2022.

  • Bitcoin Slides Below $30,000 Level for the First Time in a Month

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Bitcoin accelerated Tuesday, pushing it below $30,000 for the first time in about a month.The largest digital coin fell as much as 4.1% and was trading at about $29,700 as of 7 a.m. in London. Other virtual currencies also retreated, including second-ranked Ether. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index was down about 4%.Some traders had viewed $30,000 as a key support that might open the way to more losses if breached. Further big declines from here could rattle the crypto

  • The market tumbles — is this the crash Suze Orman warned about?

    While Orman sees a reckoning coming, another CNBC mainstay says this isn't it.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Plunging Today

    Sinking nearly 12% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have continued tumbling on Monday, falling as much as 4.8% while the S&P 500 is down 1.7% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT. With Plug Power sharing no news of its own this morning, the stock's decline is likely a reflection of investors' concerns that competition in the hydrogen industry is ramping up as industry stalwarts and an upstart are gaining momentum. Recognizing the global interest in the hydrogen economy, both energy and industrial titans are endeavoring to grab market share.

  • The Next Supply Shortage Could Be Even Worse For Car Stocks

    The semiconductor chip shortage arose when demand for consumer electronics soared during the pandemic.

  • How Much Income It Takes To Be One Of The Top 1% In Your State

    For Americans overall, the top 1% of earners average $1.697 million of annual income.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Reaching Another All-Time High? Analyst Weighs In

    If you had to choose an all-out success story of the Covid era, Moderna (MRNA) would be high up on anyone’s list. An unknown company outside industry circles prior to the pandemic’s onset, the biotech is now a household name after its Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-127 has been approved for use in many regions across the globe. Hand in hand with the real-world success has been ample reward from the market. After 2020’s massive shares gains, the stock is up 200% year-to-date. The latest leg up came after

  • Why Quidel Soared by Almost 8% on Monday

    Shares of Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL), a manufacturer of diagnostic products, ended Monday up nearly 8%. As Quidel's fortunes are closely tied to its COVID-19 testing kits, the stock frequently rises or sinks in response to developments in the coronavirus pandemic. Quidel announced that it is partnering with the state of Delaware to provide a COVID-19 testing program throughout its schools.

  • Moderna Stock Hits Record High As Covid Vaccine Heads To India — Is It A Buy Right Now?

    Moderna has emerged as a strong competitor after getting authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. But Moderna stock remains on a wild ride. Is Moderna stock a buy now?

  • Why did the Dow tumble Monday? Economic growth is now a bigger worry than inflation.

    The Dow falls over 700 points Monday as stock-market investors take a clue from the bond market and start worrying about growth.

  • COVID-19 cases may cause an S&P 500 correction, analyst says. Buy these stocks in the next dip.

    It’s a rough start to the week for markets. Stocks sold off in Asia and Europe, with Dow industrials futures tumbling more than 300 points to set the tone for a turbulent day ahead.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Sells Off

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.