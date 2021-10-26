U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

Defect Detection Market worth $5.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Defect Detection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Hardware (Camera, Optics, and Processor), Software (Traditional and Deep-Learning); and Service), Application (Manufacturing, Packaging), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is estimated to grow from USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 5.0 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021–2026. The growth of the defect detection market is driven by factors such as strong focus of manufacturers on automating quality control and quality assurance processes; stringent health and safety measures imposed by governments and standards organizations on global manufacturing firms; and high demand for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). However, dearth of skilled professionals in manufacturing factories is restraining the growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=124751233

The hardware segment to hold the largest market share in 2026

The hardware segment of the defect detection market is estimated to register the largest market share in 2026, by offering. Hardware type in defect detection systems include cameras, frame grabbers, optics, and processors. Major factors driving the growth of the market are rapid industrialization in emerging economies, increasing adoption of automated visual inspection systems in manufacturing, and increasing wages in various countries.

The manufacturing application to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The defect detection market for manufacturing is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period, by application. The manufacturing application requires defect detection of cosmetic defects on all types of surfaces, which are difficult to inspect with conventional rule-based machine vision algorithms and human eye. Industries have realized the importance of quality assurance in manufacturing processes, resulting in the widespread acceptance of defect detection as an integral part of the long-term automation development process. The use of defect detection throughout an automated production process further helps identify complex defects in a short span of time. This, in turn, helps in reducing costs and improving response time and quality. Also, increasing adoption of defect detection system based on deep learning and AI in manufacturing to expedite the inspection of products and to facilitate prompt detection of defects is also driving the market growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Defect Detection Market"
137 – Tables
47 – Figures
230 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=124751233

The electronics & semiconductors segment to hold the largest market share in 2026

The electronics & semiconductors segment of the defect detection market is estimated to register the largest market share in 2026, by vertical. In the electronics & semiconductors vertical, apart from cosmetic defects such as scratches, dents, shade variations, smeared labels and strands of human hair, functional defects such as bent pins on ports and connectors, untightened screws, missing components, and wrong barcodes also need to be detected to produce fewer defective products and improve quality production. Increasing demand for high-speed assembly inspection where the throughput of components is rapid and growing need to comply with stringent quality standards is driving the growth of the electronics & semiconductors segment. Moreover, the industry is increasingly manufacturing semiconductor wafers with thickness in nanometers; this will increase the demand for defect detection systems in the coming years.

APAC to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in APAC, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, have some of the largest manufacturing facilities, wherein automation has been accorded the highest priority. Rapid industrialization, presence of well-established semiconductors, food & packaging, and automotive industries are likely to drive the market growth. Also, various government initiatives such as "Make in India" to encourage large and medium-sized enterprises are fueling the market growth in APAC. Manufacturers in this region are exceedingly investing in the R&D and implementation of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other industrial automation solutions.

Key players in the defect detection market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Amazon Web Services (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Cognex Corporation (US), Teledyne Technologies (US), ISRA VISION (Germany), KEYENCE (Japan), Datalogic (Italy), and Matrox Electronic Systems (Canada). These players have adopted product launches and developments, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to grow in the market.

Related Reports:

Machine Vision Market with COVID-19 impact, by Deployment (General & Robotic cell), Component (Hardware and Software), Product (PC-based and Smart camera-based), Application, End-user Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026

Surface Inspection Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Component, Surface Type (2D and 3D), System (Computer-based and Camera-based), Deployment Type (Traditional Systems and Robotic Cells), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/defect-detection-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/defect-detection.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defect-detection-market-worth-5-0-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301408473.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

