Defence gear maker Saab raises sales outlook after Q1 profit jumps

The Saab Technologies logo is displayed during the fifth day of Dubai Air Show in Dubai·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish defence equipment maker Saab reported on Friday a 28% rise in operating profit for the first quarter and raised its organic sales growth outlook for the full year.

Operating profit at the maker of the Gripen fighter jet was 1.19 billion crowns ($109 million), compared with 928 million a year earlier.

Saab, which competes with U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin, France's Dassault and Britain's BAE Systems, has seen strong demand for its products over the past year and has been boosted by Sweden's accession to NATO.

"Geopolitical tensions in the world remain high and the importance of delivering systems and solutions with a shorter lead time has become even more critical," CEO Micael Johansson said in a statement.

"Saab started 2024 by delivering increased order intake, strong sales growth and improved profitability," he said.

Order bookings increased to 18.5 billion crowns in the quarter from 17.0 billion last year. Its order backlog increased to 158 billion crowns from 133 billion.

SAAB said it now sees organic sales growth in 2024 of 15-20%, compared to a previous outlook of 12-16%.

($1 = 10.8794 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese cognac sales drive Remy Cointreau to Q4 sales beat

    LONDON (Reuters) -Remy Cointreau reported a far smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter sales on Friday, saying "significant growth" in China helped drive performance at its cognac division well above analysts' expectations. Remy, which makes over 70% of its sales from cognacs such as Remy Martin, has been grappling with difficult conditions in its two major markets, China and the United States, forcing it to cut its full-year forecast in October. Analysts had been expecting it to post a 3.4% decline in organic sales in the three months to end-March, with flat cognac sales at 0.5%.

  • Vietnam delays launch of new stock trading system

    Vietnam will delay the launch of the much-expected new stock trading system initially slated for next week, its State Securities Commission (SSC) said. The debut, which had been planned for May 2, has been pushed back due to regulatory roadblocks and the unreadiness to connect to the new system to provide trading services to investors from securities firms, the State Securities Commission (SSC) said in a document dated April 25. Vietnam's main Ho Chi Minh City exchange also failed to report the launch plan to the finance ministry and get needed approvals for information security, according to the document, without elaborating on a new timeframe for the launch.

  • Charlie Munger Explained If You Want To Become Rich, Stop Trying To Be 'Intelligent' And Aim For 'Not Stupid' Instead

    Charlie Munger, the late vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., was renowned not just for his investment prowess but for his unconventional approach to achieving financial wisdom. In a world where intelligence is often touted as the key to success, Munger proposed a counterintuitive strategy. "It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent," he said. Don't Miss: Can you guess how many A

  • Explainer-What is so special about TikTok's technology

    The content recommendation algorithm that powers the online short video platform TikTok has once again come under the spotlight after the U.S. ordered its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app's U.S. assets or face a nationwide ban. The algorithms are deemed core to ByteDance's overall operations, and ByteDance would rather shut down the app than sell it, Reuters reported citing sources. China made changes to its export laws in 2020 that give it approval rights over any export of algorithms and source codes, adding a layer of complexity to any effort to sell the app.

  • Trump Advisers Discuss Penalties for Nations That Move Away From the Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s economic advisers are considering ways to actively stop nations from shifting away from using the dollar — an effort to counter budding moves among key emerging markets to reduce exposure to the US currency, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Gl

  • Amundi's Q1 inflows beat expectations on Asian JV contribution

    Amundi, Europe's biggest fund manager, posted better-than-expected first-quarter inflows on Friday thanks to its joint ventures in Asia and continued appetite for risk-averse products that underpinned 9.4% yearly growth of assets under management. Total AUM at Amundi rose by close to 17 billion euros ($18.23 billion) in the quarter to 2,116 billion euros, setting a new record and reflecting growth of 3.9% from the previous quarter. This beat the analyst consensus compiled by Visible Alpha and cited in a note by Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), which predicted an increase of 4.6 billion euros.

  • SKF Expects Lower Sales in Second Quarter After Earnings Meet Expectations

    SKF said it expected a mid-single digit fall in sales in the second quarter, with market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty continuing, after it reported below-forecast sales in the first quarter but profits in line with hopes.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for 5% Treasury yields as US inflation worries mount

    As U.S. inflation worries grow, some investors are preparing for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to breach a 16-year high of 5% hit last October. Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, have climbed in recent weeks as signs of persistent inflation erode expectations for how deeply the Federal Reserve will be able to cut interest rates without further fueling consumer prices. Many investors are betting further weakness lies ahead for bonds.

  • Snap Signals That Ad Revamp Is Finding an Audience; Shares Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. offered positive signs that its efforts to revamp its digital advertising business are gaining popularity with marketers — boosting revenue and providing stronger competition with powerhouses Google and Meta Platforms Inc. The shares surged more than 20% in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Gl

  • Musk Escalates OpenAI Fight With Subpoena of Ex-Board Member

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has stepped up his court fight with OpenAI by demanding documents from ex-board member Helen Toner, who was a key player in the short-lived ousting of OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman last year.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Bill