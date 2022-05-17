Defense Aircraft Materials Market: North America to Contribute to 35% Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the defense aircraft materials market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market. The defense aircraft materials market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.
Defense Aircraft Materials Market: Key Driver
The increase in demand for aircraft is propelling the defense aircraft materials market growth. Aircraft manufacturers are attempting to reduce aircraft weight to increase fuel economy. Such factors are increasing the large-scale usage of composites in aircraft manufacturing since they provide a high strength-to-weight ratio, high temperature, and are fracture-resistant compared to other materials. As most countries look to modernize their defense aircraft fleet, the demand for aircraft materials has also increased over the past decade.
Defense Aircraft Materials Market: Key Trends
Cost benefits and performance of defense aircraft are contributing to the defense aircraft materials market growth. Fuel efficiency has been the central concern for any transportation industry and holds pivotal importance in the aerospace and defense industry. The quest for the reduction of flying costs and increasing operational profitability has led to the development of lightweight and high-performing materials that have helped the aerospace and defense industry reach new heights.
Product Insights and News
The defense aircraft materials market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Allegheny Technologies Inc., a leading vendor, offers oil, gas, and specialty energy. The company also offers nickel-based alloy materials which have been designed for defense applications where high strength and modulus are required to face high impact damage resistance for maximum survivability for defense aircraft operations.
North America's Contribution to Defense Aircraft Materials Market
The robust defense aircraft buying plans of the US are expected to propel defense aircraft materials market growth in North America. 35% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period as countries such as the US are the key market for defense aircraft materials market. Market growth in the region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Defense Aircraft Materials Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 284.57 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.68
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Russia, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Acnis international, Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Arconic Inc., Avion Alloys Inc., Constellium SE, Continental Steel and Tube Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Kinetic Die Casting Co. Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., LKALLOY, Luxfer MEL Technologies, Medini, Novelis Inc., Rogers Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Vendor Insights
The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:
Acnis international
Allegheny Technologies Inc.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV
Arconic Inc.
Avion Alloys Inc.
Constellium SE
Continental Steel and Tube Co.
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Hexcel Corp.
Kinetic Die Casting Co. Inc.
Kobe Steel Ltd.
LKALLOY
Luxfer MEL Technologies
Medini
Novelis Inc.
Rogers Corp.
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd.
Toray TCAC Holding B.V.
W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.
Market Segmentation
The defense aircraft materials market is divided by type into combat and noncombat segment. The combat segment is expected to significantly contribute to the defense aircraft materials market. Combat aircraft are essential for aerial threat defense as they can perform both aerial combat and ground-support operations. Global defense superpowers such as the US, India, France, China, and Russia are vying to rethink modern aerial warfare strategies by supporting the indigenous development of fifth-generation and sixth-generation combat aircraft. Such factors increase the demand for combat aircrafts and contribute to growth of the segment.
Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense aircraft materials market vendors
Detailed information on factors that will drive defense aircraft materials market growth during the next five years
Precise estimation of the defense aircraft materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
The growth of the defense aircraft materials industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
