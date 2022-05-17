U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

Defense Aircraft Materials Market: North America to Contribute to 35% Market Growth | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the defense aircraft materials market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market. The defense aircraft materials market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Defense Aircraft Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Defense Aircraft Materials Market: Key Driver

The increase in demand for aircraft is propelling the defense aircraft materials market growth. Aircraft manufacturers are attempting to reduce aircraft weight to increase fuel economy. Such factors are increasing the large-scale usage of composites in aircraft manufacturing since they provide a high strength-to-weight ratio, high temperature, and are fracture-resistant compared to other materials. As most countries look to modernize their defense aircraft fleet, the demand for aircraft materials has also increased over the past decade.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Defense Aircraft Materials Market: Key Trends

Cost benefits and performance of defense aircraft are contributing to the defense aircraft materials market growth. Fuel efficiency has been the central concern for any transportation industry and holds pivotal importance in the aerospace and defense industry. The quest for the reduction of flying costs and increasing operational profitability has led to the development of lightweight and high-performing materials that have helped the aerospace and defense industry reach new heights.

Product Insights and News

The defense aircraft materials market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Allegheny Technologies Inc., a leading vendor, offers oil, gas, and specialty energy. The company also offers nickel-based alloy materials which have been designed for defense applications where high strength and modulus are required to face high impact damage resistance for maximum survivability for defense aircraft operations.

Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your sample copy

North America's Contribution to Defense Aircraft Materials Market

The robust defense aircraft buying plans of the US are expected to propel defense aircraft materials market growth in North America. 35% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America during the forecast period as countries such as the US are the key market for defense aircraft materials market. Market growth in the region is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download your sample copy and know more about the market contribution in North America

Defense Aircraft Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.44%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 284.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.68

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russia, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Acnis international, Allegheny Technologies Inc., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Arconic Inc., Avion Alloys Inc., Constellium SE, Continental Steel and Tube Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexcel Corp., Kinetic Die Casting Co. Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., LKALLOY, Luxfer MEL Technologies, Medini, Novelis Inc., Rogers Corp., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

  • Acnis international

  • Allegheny Technologies Inc.

  • AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

  • Arconic Inc.

  • Avion Alloys Inc.

  • Constellium SE

  • Continental Steel and Tube Co.

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Hexcel Corp.

  • Kinetic Die Casting Co. Inc.

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • LKALLOY

  • Luxfer MEL Technologies

  • Medini

  • Novelis Inc.

  • Rogers Corp.

  • Solvay SA

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • thyssenkrupp Materials (UK) Ltd.

  • Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

  • W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market Segmentation

The defense aircraft materials market is divided by type into combat and noncombat segment. The combat segment is expected to significantly contribute to the defense aircraft materials market. Combat aircraft are essential for aerial threat defense as they can perform both aerial combat and ground-support operations. Global defense superpowers such as the US, India, France, China, and Russia are vying to rethink modern aerial warfare strategies by supporting the indigenous development of fifth-generation and sixth-generation combat aircraft. Such factors increase the demand for combat aircrafts and contribute to growth of the segment.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense aircraft materials market vendors

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive defense aircraft materials market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the defense aircraft materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • The growth of the defense aircraft materials industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Commercial and Military Aircraft MRO Market by Sector and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-combat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allegheny Technologies Inc.

  • 10.4 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV

  • 10.5 Constellium SE

  • 10.6 Hexcel Corp.

  • 10.7 Luxfer MEL Technologies

  • 10.8 Rogers Corp.

  • 10.9 Solvay SA

  • 10.10 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.11 Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

  • 10.12 W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-aircraft-materials-market-north-america-to-contribute-to-35-market-growth--technavio-301547836.html

SOURCE Technavio

