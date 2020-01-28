Dershowitz First Trump Lawyer to Name Bolton: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s defense lawyers resumed their presentation Monday after opening their arguments Saturday by saying House managers failed to prove the president should be removed from office.

Here are the latest developments:

Dershowitz First Trump Lawyer to Name Bolton (8:54 p.m.)

Constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz said the reports about former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s upcoming book don’t rise to the level of an impeachable offense. He was the first Trump lawyer to mention the Bolton allegations after almost eight hours of arguments.

”Nothing in the Bolton revelations, even if true, would rise to the level of an abuse of power or an impeachable offense,” Dershowitz said.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton wrote in the manuscript of a forthcoming book that Trump told him in August that he didn’t want to release the funds until Ukraine turned over material related to Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

GOP Senator Touts Possible Damage to Biden (8:44 p.m.)

The focus on the Bidens could intensify if the Senate votes to seek witnesses. Several Republican senators have said they will force votes on calling Hunter Biden and perhaps others if the Senate votes to allow fresh evidence later this week.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst suggested the presentation by Trump’s lawyers could hurt Joe Biden’s showing in Monday’s caucuses.

“Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus-goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?” Ernst said.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, “Senator Ernst just said the quiet part out loud: Republicans are terrified that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, defeat Donald Trump, and help progressives gain seats in the House and take the Senate.”

Dershowitz Says Trump Charges Too Vague (8:01 p.m.)

Constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz said the charges against Trump are so “vague and open-ended” that the nation’s founders would have rejected them as grounds for impeaching and removing a president.

The founders “would have explicitly rejected such vague terms as abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” said Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus.

“They did not and would not accept such criteria” for fear of turning the U.S. into a “British-style parliamentary democracy” in which the president serves “at the pleasure of the legislature,” Dershowitz said.

The Constitution requires a crime for impeachment, he said.

“I would be making the very same constitutional argument had Hillary Clinton, for whom I voted, been elected” and been impeached on the same grounds, he said. -- Steven T. Dennis, Laura Litvan

Trump Call ‘Less Than Perfect,’ Defense Says (7:45 p.m.)

Former independent counsel Robert Ray said Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president was “less than perfect,” but that doesn’t mean it’s an impeachable abuse of power.

It would have been better for Trump to have pursued an investigation “through proper channels,” said Ray, a member of Trump’s legal team.

“While the president certainly enjoys the power to do otherwise, there is consequence to that action as we have witnessed,“ Ray said. “That is why we are all here.”

Defense Attacks Hunter Biden’s Burisma Role (5:40 p.m.)

Trump defense team member Pam Bondi told senators the president had ample reason to be concerned about Hunter Biden’s work as a paid board member for the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Bondi quoted multiple media reports questioning the propriety of Biden’s position on the board.

She said he was paid more than $83,000 a month for his work even though he had no background in natural gas or in Ukrainian government relations while his father Joe Biden, then the vice president, had a key role in U.S. dealings with the nation.

“All we are saying is that there was a basis to talk about this, to raise this issue, and that is enough,” Bondi said.

House Democrats contend that claims of any wrongdoing involving the former vice president’s son amount to debunked conspiracy theories, and that Hunter Biden has no knowledge of the central allegations on Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine.

