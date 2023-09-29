Defense attorney withdraws objections in Heritage Spring lawsuit

Sep. 29—LEWISBURG — The attorney representing abused patients and families at Heritage Springs Memory Care in Lewisburg agreed to withdraw subpoenas filed against a juvenile defendant in four lawsuits.

Erica C. Wilson, of Murray, Stone & Wilson PLLC, in West Conshohocken, informed attorney Joshua J. Bovender, of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP, in Camp Hill, of her intentions to withdraw the subpoenas. Wilson represents four clients and Bovender represents an underage employee accused of extensive elder abuse.

Bovender withdrew his objects and Wilson informed him that she intended to reissue the subpoenas against the juvenile's co-worker resident aide Madison Laine Cox, 19, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery. Cox has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person.

The lawsuit lists the 17-year-old employee as a defendant, along with Heritage Springs facility and corporation, administrator Tambra Speece, Business Manager Lennea Brown, employee Madison Laine Cox, property and business owner T-Ross Brothers, of Milton, and Todd and Tom Ross and Christopher Helmrich, of T-Ross.

{span}The juvenile turned 18 in August, according to court documents.{/span}

— JUSTIN STRAWSER