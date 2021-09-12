U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.50
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,722.00
    +115.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,477.00
    +35.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.70
    +12.90 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.24
    +0.52 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1811
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,031.53
    +1,160.09 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.21
    -21.54 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,236.20
    -145.64 (-0.48%)
     

Defense Department seeks nuclear propulsion for small spacecraft

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
A NASA nuclear thermal propulsion concept spacecraft.

The US Defense Department's ambitions beyond Earth just grew a little clearer. SpaceNews has learned the department recently put out a call for privately-made nuclear propulsion systems that could power small- and mid-sized spacecraft. The DoD wants to launch missions venturing beyond Earth orbit, and existing electric and solar spacecraft are neither suitable for that job nor suitable to smaller vehicles, the department's Defense Innovation Unit said.

The nuclear propulsion system will ideally offer "high delta-V" (above 33ft/s) while scaling down to less than 2,000kg in dry mass (4,409lbs on Earth). On top of providing electricity for the payload, the technology will hopefully keep the spacecraft warm when in shadow and minimize radiation both on the ground and to other components. Responses are expected by September 23rd, with contracts handed out as quickly as 60 to 90 days afterward.

Officials acknowledged they were making the request as a matter of expediency. NASA and other agencies are already developing or backing nuclear spacecraft, but those won't be ready for a long while. The DoD is hoping for a prototype within three to five years — this technology would serve as a stopgap that puts nuclear propulsion into service relatively quickly for near-term projects.

While the request didn't provide clues as to what spacecraft were in the works, the focus on smaller spacecraft suggests it could involve probes, satellites or other vehicles with modest goals. You won't see this power human trips to Mars. All the same, it's clear the DoD is frustrated by the limitations of existing spacecraft engines and wants a fast track to more powerful designs.

Recommended Stories

  • Perseverance rover samples hint Mars had water for a long time

    The first samples from NASA's Perseverance rover indicate Mars had water for a long time, creating a potentially ideal breeding ground for life.

  • Fusion energy nears reality thanks to an ultra-powerful magnet

    Fusion energy is closer to becoming a practical reality after researchers successfully tested an extremely powerful magnet.

  • The US may crack down on 'stable' cryptocurrencies

    US regulators are mulling a crackdown on stablecoins like Tether over concerns they actually destablize the economy.

  • Google One adds a middle-ground 5TB storage plan

    Google One now has a 5TB plan for $25 per month — in case the 10TB plan was far too expensive for your needs.

  • Android 12 might debut on October 4th

    Clues suggest Google will release Android 12 on October 4th, although you may have to wait for an upgrade to your own device.

  • Last-minute iPhone 13 leak hints at 1TB storage option

    The iPhone 13 will reportedly get a big boost in storage with a 1TB option — and you might have a lower-cost AirPods option too.

  • Disney's remaining 2021 movies will debut in theaters first

    Disney will release its remaining 2021 movies in theaters first — you'll have to wait at least a month to stream them on Disney+ instead.

  • Mars: Nasa rover's rock cores were 'highest priority samples'

    Nasa's Perseverance rover was last week commanded to acquire two significant rock samples on Mars.

  • Afghan pilots start leaving Uzbekistan for UAE, despite Taliban pressure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel held in an Uzbek camp for about a month began leaving the country on Sunday, one of the pilots told Reuters, under a U.S. deal that came despite Taliban demands for the return of the Afghans and their aircraft. Reuters was first to report that the pilots have started departing Uzbekistan. The U.S. State Department and Uzbekistan's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Apple says motorcycle vibrations can damage iPhone cameras

    Apple warned that high amplitude vibrations, "specifically those generated by high-power motorcycle engines," can damage its iPones' cameras.

  • Pigs on motorway bring traffic to a standstill

    The animals were spotted by motorway CCTV cameras.

  • SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

    Yet another billionaire entrepreneur is set to ride into space this week, strapped inside the capsule of a SpaceX rocketship, as part of an astro-tourist team poised to make history as the first all-civilian crew launched into Earth orbit. Jared Isaacman, the American founder and chief executive of e-commerce firm Shift4 Payments, will lead three fellow spaceflight novices on a trip expected to last three days from blastoff at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to splashdown in the Atlantic. The 38-year-old tech mogul has plunked down an unspecified but presumably exorbitant sum to fellow billionaire and SpaceX owner Elon Musk to fly Isaacman and three specially selected travel mates into orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

  • Tesla should say something

    Last weekend, a reader wrote to this editor, politely asking why tech companies should speak up about the abortion law that Texas passed last week. “What does American Airlines have to do with abortion?” said the reader, suggesting that companies can’t possibly cater to both pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates and that asking them to take a stand on an issue unrelated to their business would only contribute to the politicization of America. It’s a widely held point of view, and the decision yesterday by the U.S. Department of Justice to challenge the law, which U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has called “clearly unconstitutional,” may well reinforce it.

  • Pope: Aim to counter fundamentalist violence with schooling

    Unchecked poverty and ignorance help fundamentalist violence to take hold easily, Pope Francis said as he urged fellow religious leaders and others to counter the phenomenon by promoting schooling. Francis made the call in a message to a four-day meeting that began on Saturday evening in Bologna, Italy, with the gathering aiming to foster understanding among religions. “We must help each other to free the horizon of the sacred from the dark clouds of violence and fundamentalism," Francis said in a message which the Vatican said the pope wrote on Sept. 7.

  • Atlantis, Which No Serious Historian Thinks Existed, Is Making People Insane on Twitter

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett CollectionThis summer a new documentary TV series premiered on the Discovery Channel. Hunting Atlantis follows a pair of experts “on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time—the rediscovery of Atlantis.” There’s just one problem: there’s not an ancient historian or archeologist working in the field today who believes Atlantis was a real historical city.Academics and documentary filmmakers often find

  • Tesla rolls out Full Self Driving 10 beta with more confident decision making

    Tesla has released a Full Self Driving 10 beta with what looks to be a smarter, more confident AI and better visuals.

  • The 11 Best Books Based on True Stories

    From novels to historical fiction, sometimes the best stories are based on reality. While literature can bring readers to a faraway galaxy or a disturbing dystopia, sometimes the best writing stems from reality. From time to time, historical fiction authors incorporate real-life people and stories into their works, extending the genre beyond just fiction set in the past.

  • Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

    Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season

  • House Democrats unveil plans for array of new tax incentives

    The proposals, by the House Ways and Means Committee, amount to their next tranche of their reconciliation plan, which the panel said it intends to take up on Tuesday.

  • After Serving at Ground Zero, Going to Afghanistan ‘Felt Right’ to These New Yorkers

    Over 14,000 New York National Guard soldiers and airmen were involved in the 9/11 response, according to the U.S. Army. A number of them later shipped off to fight in Afghanistan and Iraq.