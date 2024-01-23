Advertisement
Defense firm Lockheed forecasts dour 2024 profit on supply chain woes

Shivansh Tiwary and Mike Stone
·2 min read
Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in Villepinte

By Shivansh Tiwary and Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin forecast its 2024 profit below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as the U.S. defense contractor's largest aeronautics segment that makes the F-35 jets faces supply chain disruptions.

U.S. defense firms are seeing a notable increase in orders amid escalating tensions between China and the Philippines, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and in the Middle East. However, pandemic-related disruptions in labor and supply chains are weighing on the sector.

Lockheed said in October its production rate was impacted by low availability of processor assemblies, solid-rocket motors, castings and forgings, and its F-35 program had taken the worst hit.

Net sales from the F-35 program fell $275 million in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

Some analysts have raised concerns around the risks associated with supply chain disruptions, which they fear are not likely to dissipate quickly.

Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed on Tuesday forecast 2024 profits in the range of $25.65 to $26.35 per share. Analysts on average are expecting a profit of $26.62, according to LSEG data.

It also reported a 2.4% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $1.87 billion from a year earlier. On per share basis, however, profit rose to $7.58 from $7.40.

Sales in the company's largest aeronautics business declined 0.3%, while total sales for the company fell 0.7% to $18.87 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue at the Missiles and Fire Control unit, which makes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, fell 3.5% to $3.17 billion.

Lockheed's earnings are seen as a bellwether for the arms sector. Rivals Northrop Grumman and General Dynamics are due to report quarterly results later this week.

Lockheed expects 2024 sales in the range of $68.50 billion to $70 billion, above analysts' average expectations of $68.66 billion.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

