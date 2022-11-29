U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

Defense Logistics Market: North America held a 35% share in 2021, Offline segment to grow at the highest rate - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense logistics market report is a comprehensive research that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 3.89 Billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 2.03%. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors including AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc. This research report aims to capture and analyze the trends, drivers, and challenges that are evolving in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Defense Logistics Market

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!

Defense Logistics Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the defense logistics market based on Solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

  • North America held a 35% share of the global defense logistics market in 2021. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increasing spending on arms and huge investments in military operations, especially in the US is driving the growth of the defense logistics market in North America.

  • The military infrastructure segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing spending on upgrading and modernizing existing defense infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and Saudi Arabia.

Download a Free sample report

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

Key factor driving market growth

  • The increasing number of military vehicles is one of the factors driving the defense logistics market growth. 

  • Countries across the world are exhibiting high interest in procuring additional military vehicles to ensure the combat readiness of their soldiers.

  • Logistics plays a crucial role in commanding, communicating, and controlling as well as differentiating various operations on a battlefield. Thus, with the rising demand for military vehicles, the demand for defense logistics will increase during the forecast period, thereby driving the market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

  • The adoption of multidimensional defense logistics is one of the key defense logistics market trends fueling the market growth. 

  • Some countries have their military bases established in other countries to support peace and carry out some military operations.

  • To maintain their military operations in other countries, they adopt a multidimensional defense logistics model.

  • In this model, the base country gets logistical benefits from the domestic defense logistics players in the host country. This growing trend will have a positive impact on the market size during the forecast period.

Driver & trend are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this defense logistics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the defense logistics market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the defense logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the defense logistics market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The air defense systems market share is expected to increase by USD 9.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.21%. The increasing lethal threats posed by UAVs is notably driving the air defense systems market growth, although factors such as threats due to supply chain complexities may impede the market growth.

  • The ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems market share is expected to increase by USD 4.24 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.46%. The development of new-generation air and missile defense systems is notably driving the ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems market growth, although factors such as threats due to supply chain complexities may impede the market growth.

Defense Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.89 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

0.59

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Russian Federation, France, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Solution

  • Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AECOM

  • Amentum Services Inc.

  • Anham Fzco LLC

  • ASELSAN AS

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Crowley Maritime Corp.

  • Fluor Corp.

  • GEFCO Group

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • KBR Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-logistics-market-north-america-held-a-35-share-in-2021-offline-segment-to-grow-at-the-highest-rate---technavio-301687715.html

SOURCE Technavio

