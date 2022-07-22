Defense Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.89 billion, AECOM and Amentum Services Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense logistics market has been segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market size is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period.
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Scope
The defense logistics market report covers the following areas:
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the defense logistics market, including AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, BAE Systems plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Northrop Grumman Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
AECOM - The company offers distribution services/depot operations, program management, hazardous material procurement, supply chain integration, kitting, COSIS, and transportation services.
Amentum Services Inc. - The company, along with its business unit DynCorp International, offers aviation and logistics support services.
Anham Fzco LLC - The company, under the defense logistics market, offers a full range of warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding solutions encompassing air, sea, and road operations.
ASELSAN AS - The company offers integrated logistics support throughout the entire life-cycle of the air defense system. Also, the company offers logistic support ships capable of fuel support for other ships, helicopter operation, fuel transfer, and health services.
BAE Systems Plc - The company offers end-to-end logistics services to a range of customers, such as the defense sector.
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Solution
Geography
Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist defense logistics market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the defense logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the defense logistics market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors
Defense Logistics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.89 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
0.59
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Russian Federation, France, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Solution
Market segments
Comparison by Solution
Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AECOM
Amentum Services Inc.
Anham Fzco LLC
ASELSAN AS
BAE Systems Plc
Crowley Maritime Corp.
Fluor Corp.
GEFCO Group
Honeywell International Inc.
KBR Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
