Defense Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.89 billion, AECOM and Amentum Services Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The defense logistics market has been segmented by solution (military infrastructure, military logistics services, and military FMS) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The market size is expected to grow by USD 3.89 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Defense Logistics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Scope

The defense logistics market report covers the following areas:

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the defense logistics market, including AECOM, ANHAM FZCO, BAE Systems plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., DynCorp International LLC, Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Northrop Grumman Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • AECOM - The company offers distribution services/depot operations, program management, hazardous material procurement, supply chain integration, kitting, COSIS, and transportation services.

  • Amentum Services Inc. - The company, along with its business unit DynCorp International, offers aviation and logistics support services.

  • Anham Fzco LLC - The company, under the defense logistics market, offers a full range of warehousing, distribution, and freight forwarding solutions encompassing air, sea, and road operations.

  • ASELSAN AS - The company offers integrated logistics support throughout the entire life-cycle of the air defense system. Also, the company offers logistic support ships capable of fuel support for other ships, helicopter operation, fuel transfer, and health services.

  • BAE Systems Plc - The company offers end-to-end logistics services to a range of customers, such as the defense sector.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Solution

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment and region, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Defense Logistics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist defense logistics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the defense logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the defense logistics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of defense logistics market vendors

Related Reports

Logistics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Rail Logistics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Defense Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 3.89 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

0.59

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Russian Federation, France, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AECOM, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems Plc, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., GEFCO Group, Honeywell International Inc., and KBR Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Solution

  • Military infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Military logistics services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Military FMS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

  • Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AECOM

  • Amentum Services Inc.

  • Anham Fzco LLC

  • ASELSAN AS

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Crowley Maritime Corp.

  • Fluor Corp.

  • GEFCO Group

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • KBR Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defense-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-89-billion-aecom-and-amentum-services-inc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301591165.html

SOURCE Technavio

