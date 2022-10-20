U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.25
    -23.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,377.00
    -83.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,027.75
    -125.50 (-1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.60
    -8.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.03
    +0.48 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,629.00
    -5.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.24
    -0.12 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    -0.0016 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    30.76
    +0.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9230
    +0.1080 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,074.96
    -219.10 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.63
    -6.05 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,907.07
    -350.31 (-1.29%)
     

DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE) Enhances Compliance to Strengthen Consumer and Investor Confidence

DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE)
·3 min read

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / The DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE) announced today that it will enhance its compliance to build stronger consumer and investor confidence for trading crypto options and other derivatives instruments on its decentralized exchange by leveraging Chainalysis' solutions and expertise. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform used by law enforcement, financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses globally, and will support DBOE on its compliance journey and in meeting regulatory standards for Know Your Transaction (KYT), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Terrorist Financing (TF).

Newscall, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Newscall, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Chainalysis' solutions will empower DBOE with capabilities including real-time monitoring of cryptocurrency addresses on DBOE's platform, tracing cryptocurrency transactions to their real-world services, and identifying potentially illicit activity to start an investigation. DBOE will be better enabled to meet the current and future regulatory requirements of operating an options exchange in a fraud-susceptible industry. This is what DBOE can assure our investors, consumers, and authorities.

"Our goal in starting DBOE is to give the crypto community a supremely tradeable and scalable options market with superior products and improved risk management while remaining fully compliant with regulatory authorities. Therefore, with its expertise through working closely with regulators, policy makers and law enforcement agencies across the world, Chainalysis would provide solutions for DBOE with regulatory issues that help us meet global requirements", said David Nguyen, DBOE Co-Founder. "Regulators should feel confident that DBOE will remain transparent and ready to comply during the seeding phase and our entire operation."

A secure, simple and accessible DeFi platform

DBOE was founded with a mission to create a secure and healthy crypto community, helping consumers and investors reduce the risk of default by limiting potential losses for option sellers.

Additionally, DBOE combines the efficient pricing and deep liquidity of a centralized order book with a DeFi clearing and settlement infrastructure that enables traders to operate their own DeFi wallets for maximum security and low transaction fees.

Newscall, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Newscall, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

Individuals can begin crypto options trading safely with DBOE by connecting order books via a DeFi wallet. Each option spread on DBOE platform has a cap on the upside and downside to enable traders to take part in a sizable portion of the gain while avoiding disastrous losses. When an option spread transaction is complete, DBOE's smart contract ownership will be transferred to the DeFi wallet. The process is simple, secure, and accessible, providing traders with complete control over their digital assets.

Learn more at: http://www.dboe.io.

About DBOE.

DBOE was founded in 2022 with the goal of becoming the leading Decentralised Exchange (DEX) in crypto options. DBOE options are unique by their bull and bear spreads, which ensure maximum liquidity on a central order book while providing consumers with complete control over their trade in a decentralised manner. The exchange thus enables easy trading and safe risk management for crypto options. DBOE has recently launched ETH Options on mainnet, with a target go-live date of mid-October 2022.

Newscall, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Newscall, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

DBOE also operates DBOE Academy (https://academy.dboe.io/), a free training platform for crypto option users in four languages. The crypto community has been very engaged with DBOE Academy since it launched. The HMO (How to Master Options) event, in particular, attracted a large number of students and received high appreciation from the crypto community. Its goal was to provide demo trading so that users could experience European options on the Mainnet environment using ETH Token.

Press Contact

Name: Anne Vu - Public Relations
Mobile: (65) 8878 8589
Email: inbox@dboe.io
Website: http://www.dboe.io | https://academy.dboe.io/ | https://dboe.exchange/

SOURCE: DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720626/DeFi-Board-Options-Exchange-DBOE-Enhances-Compliance-to-Strengthen-Consumer-and-Investor-Confidence

