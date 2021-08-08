DeFi Deep Dive — UMA, Cutting Middlemen Out of Derivatives Markets

BeInCrypto –

Introducing the cost of lawyers and financial advisors has always represented a high barrier to entry to financial markets. With the help of smart contracts and oracles, the UMA project aims to bring that barrier down.

Unlike meme coins that are created for the sole purpose of riding the whimsical waves of social media, DeFi protocols are seeking to leave behind the enduring value. As permissionless, decentralized finance continues to evolve, it can tap into existing financial markets.

UMA represents the latest evolution of the DeFi space, creating tools to participate in the derivatives market worth over $540 trillion.

