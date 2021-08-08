U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,127.96
    +1,240.97 (+2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
DeFi Deep Dive — UMA, Cutting Middlemen Out of Derivatives Markets

Rahul Nambiampurath
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Introducing the cost of lawyers and financial advisors has always represented a high barrier to entry to financial markets. With the help of smart contracts and oracles, the UMA project aims to bring that barrier down.

Unlike meme coins that are created for the sole purpose of riding the whimsical waves of social media, DeFi protocols are seeking to leave behind the enduring value. As permissionless, decentralized finance continues to evolve, it can tap into existing financial markets.

UMA represents the latest evolution of the DeFi space, creating tools to participate in the derivatives market worth over $540 trillion.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

