Innovative financial trading platform DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained a strategic investment in Greyscale Investment Trust

Singapore, Singapore , March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 20th, the innovative financial platform DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained strategic investment from Gray Investment Trust. The two sides plan to carry out in-depth cooperation in the business field to jointly expand the financial ecological development of blockchain. Gray Investment Trust is an investment fund based on the market value of bitcoin held by it. At present, it has developed into one of the largest cryptocurrency asset management investment companies in the world, aiming at promoting the technological progress of blockchain by fostering high-quality encryption projects.

Up to now, DeFi ETH platform has been jointly invested by famous institutions such as Ethereum Fund, Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, Kuwait Investment Authority, JPMorgan Chase, Turkish Wealth Fund, etc. The partners include: Head crypto enterprises such as Ethereum, Tether, UniSwap, Binance, Huobi Global, etc. It is reported that the smart contract code of the platform was audited by CERTIK, an American blockchain security audit company. From the released security audit report, no major or critical or major vulnerabilities were found in the audit results.

DeFi ETH provides special financial services

DeFi ETH is the pioneer platform of aggregated digital finance, focusing on the research and development of new DeFi protocol. Members of the team are from the world's top industry authoritative experts and elites in the blockchain field, have rich experience in financial market management and practice, and have mastered the cutting-edge blockchain underlying development technology. The core goal is to enable users and projects to exchange digital values safely without friction, low Gas cost and high efficiency.

With advanced decentralized facilities, DeFi ETH aims to build a trusted, low-cost, fast clearing, easy supervision and widely used digital asset intelligent trading ecosystem, and is committed to providing investors with the most transparent, safest and fair encrypted financial services.

DeFi ETH is safe, compatible and easy to access, and its products include mobile cloud mining, Staking, Algo and NFT, platform aggregation depth, centralized mobility, multi-chain DEX module, dynamic multi-asset staking reward and artificial intelligence-driven social sentiment indicators, etc. Meanwhile, DeFi ETH is also a comprehensive liquidity solution, which is used to integrate the complete digital asset economy into a platform interface. Multi-chain deep liquidity can open up the DeFi ecosystem, enabling participants to benefit from mobile transactions with fewer slippage points, higher asset availability and better security.

DeFi ETH's vision is to build a low-latency and efficient network around the world. At present, data centers have been established in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Nigeria, Ukraine, Finland, India, Australia, China and other countries, and will spread to Europe, America, Asia and other countries in the future, and finally achieve comprehensive coverage in 233 countries and regions around the world. Next, DeFi ETH will continue to expand its products to the direction of governance, market, launch pad and AMM, and effectively provide users with one-stop convenient digital financial services.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

