U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,220.79
    +248.91 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained a strategic investment in Greyscale Investment

DeFi ETH
·3 min read

Innovative financial trading platform DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained a strategic investment in Greyscale Investment Trust

DeFi ETH

Innovative financial trading platform DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained a strategic investment in Greyscale Investment Trust
Innovative financial trading platform DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained a strategic investment in Greyscale Investment Trust

Singapore, Singapore , March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 20th, the innovative financial platform DeFi ETH announced that it had obtained strategic investment from Gray Investment Trust. The two sides plan to carry out in-depth cooperation in the business field to jointly expand the financial ecological development of blockchain. Gray Investment Trust is an investment fund based on the market value of bitcoin held by it. At present, it has developed into one of the largest cryptocurrency asset management investment companies in the world, aiming at promoting the technological progress of blockchain by fostering high-quality encryption projects.

Up to now, DeFi ETH platform has been jointly invested by famous institutions such as Ethereum Fund, Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, Kuwait Investment Authority, JPMorgan Chase, Turkish Wealth Fund, etc. The partners include: Head crypto enterprises such as Ethereum, Tether, UniSwap, Binance, Huobi Global, etc. It is reported that the smart contract code of the platform was audited by CERTIK, an American blockchain security audit company. From the released security audit report, no major or critical or major vulnerabilities were found in the audit results.

DeFi ETH provides special financial services

DeFi ETH is the pioneer platform of aggregated digital finance, focusing on the research and development of new DeFi protocol. Members of the team are from the world's top industry authoritative experts and elites in the blockchain field, have rich experience in financial market management and practice, and have mastered the cutting-edge blockchain underlying development technology. The core goal is to enable users and projects to exchange digital values safely without friction, low Gas cost and high efficiency.

With advanced decentralized facilities, DeFi ETH aims to build a trusted, low-cost, fast clearing, easy supervision and widely used digital asset intelligent trading ecosystem, and is committed to providing investors with the most transparent, safest and fair encrypted financial services.

DeFi ETH is safe, compatible and easy to access, and its products include mobile cloud mining, Staking, Algo and NFT, platform aggregation depth, centralized mobility, multi-chain DEX module, dynamic multi-asset staking reward and artificial intelligence-driven social sentiment indicators, etc. Meanwhile, DeFi ETH is also a comprehensive liquidity solution, which is used to integrate the complete digital asset economy into a platform interface. Multi-chain deep liquidity can open up the DeFi ecosystem, enabling participants to benefit from mobile transactions with fewer slippage points, higher asset availability and better security.

DeFi ETH's vision is to build a low-latency and efficient network around the world. At present, data centers have been established in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Nigeria, Ukraine, Finland, India, Australia, China and other countries, and will spread to Europe, America, Asia and other countries in the future, and finally achieve comprehensive coverage in 233 countries and regions around the world. Next, DeFi ETH will continue to expand its products to the direction of governance, market, launch pad and AMM, and effectively provide users with one-stop convenient digital financial services.

Company website: https://www.ethkw.com

Telegram: https://t.me/eth568

Whatsapp: https://wa.me/18289192071

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ethdk.io

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/defiethereum_cryptocurrency

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOobmKhiKYR3m8IOISEgxXg/videos

Media Contact

Company Name: ETHkw

Contact: Media team

Email: fylity789@gmail.com

Website: https://ethkw.com/

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

    You can buy pieces of some of the world's most exciting up-and-coming businesses for the price of a large pizza.

  • More awful news for homebuyers: Mortgage rates just made the biggest jump this century

    The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.42% this week.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Why Huntsman Shares Are Down Today

    Starboard Value LP failed in its attempt to overhaul the board of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN), a setback in the activist investor's campaign to shake up the chemicals maker. Starboard's campaign got a boost prior to the vote when advisory service Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended Huntsman shareholders support the activist, but it wasn't enough to replace the board. Huntsman said Friday that shareholders had voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • Tilray, Sundial, and Other Cannabis Stocks Buzz. The House Will Consider Decriminalization.

    Shares of major marijuana stocks rise Friday after the House said it would consider a bill to decriminalize cannabis. But the enthusiasm may be unwarranted, analysts warn.