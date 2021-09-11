U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,707.58
    +43.97 (+0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

How DeFi Can Help the Global Economy Recover

Nischal Shetty
·5 min read

The world is facing a pandemic, and our global financial infrastructure has been put to the test. But even in the face of multiple ground-shaking events, decentralized finance (DeFi) managed to grow. In these dire times, DeFi's blockchain-based technology proved to be a savior for many, revolutionizing the finance sector

In simple words, DeFi is a blockchain-based technology that is an alternate form of finance. Unlike conventional finance, it does not depend on central financial intermediaries, thus effectively cutting the cost a great deal while simultaneously increasing the privacy and security of a transaction. This is done by utilizing the smart contracts feature on blockchains, generally Ethereum. 

As of July 2021, DeFi's market cap is almost $80 billion and is expected to rise more in the future. The visible growth and support of DeFi can also be tracked in the ever-increasing Total Value Locked (TVL) in the DeFi world. 

The problem

After global financial systems collapsed in 2008, governments and central banks of major economies made a commitment. They decided that never again would they allow the banking system to threaten our economic and social well-being. Since the 2008 crisis happened because of the extreme risk-taking by banks, the finance sector grew to play it safe by being less experimental and rejecting any transformation that would require changing the whole financial framework. 

The global pandemic was again a fact check for the banking sector when the socio-economic life of many was wrecked. They now need to make a sustainable and robust recovery from the disastrous economic effects of Covid-19

Related: What's Holding DeFi Back (and How to Fix It)

The great reset

Amid the ongoing pandemic, in June 2020, the World Economic Forum(WEF) came up with a program called "The Great Reset." Financial systems realized that they need to change the global economy from its fundamentals. The notion is that there is a need for society to acknowledge the economic issues caused by the Covid pandemic and anticipate further challenges the world might face. Blockchain can help finance a great reset, and DeFi can lead this revolution. 

Why DeFi?

DeFi is a blockchain-based ecosystem that puts the community first and provides financial services built on distributed networks that do not have a central authority. That means there is no individual who governs the organizations; rather, they are governed by the community members.

In current financial systems, banks play an imperative role; they are the only major players and are always in a position of power. DeFi is a community-managed program. 

Defi strives to build a more fundamentally functional financial landscape enabled by blockchain technology. With the adoption of blockchain technology, the banking system will benefit from the following three aspects the most:

  1. Payment systems

  2. Accessibility

  3. Transparency

Related: Getting Drawn Into DeFi? Here Are 3 Major Considerations

A new and secured digital world

One of the secondary effects of coronavirus is that people get accustomed to online transactions and select the most convenient way for their banking and transaction needs. The financial institutions are looking to cut costs in every way possible; switching their operations through digital platforms can effectively help them cut costs. Blockchain-based infrastructures are global systems supported and maintained by the community that is the huge driver for adoption.

It is unlikely that the crypto-based financial platforms and products cannot do much for the economy since adoption is a slow process. But in the long term, DeFi is here to stay and will make some significant changes in the finance sector. A lot of activities are already going on in the crypto space that is related to DeFi. For example, China is releasing its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the digital Yuan. European countries are following the trend.

Early applications of DeFi

Even though DeFi is still in its infancy, DeFi has displayed its potential in many ways. Financial banking services, alternative savings, P2P lending platforms are just some of the mainstream applications of DeFi, where investors and enthusiasts have locked billions of dollars supporting the technology. 

While a blockchain-based decentralized system can usually process transactions faster and more securely, price volatility associated with these DeFi tokens is an issue that has held back mainstream adoption. Hence, stablecoins come into the picture. Stablecoins are digital coins pegged to a real-world currency such as the dollar or yen.

With Defi, stablecoins are also growing; out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies right now, three are stablecoins with a combined market cap of around a trillion dollars. Stablecoins gives an ecosystem the transaction of cryptocurrencies with the stability of a fiat. 

DeFi savings apps also offer users a way to store their money outside of traditional institutions such as banks and stake or farm them to supply dollars to liquidity pools in the blockchain. 

Another important application of these newfound blockchain-based technologies is DEXs or Decentralized Exchanges, which suggests decentralized exchanges that aim to give both security and speed that centralized exchanges can not provide. 

DeFi challenges

As mentioned above, DeFi is still in its infancy, and hence there are some challenges that the technology is facing and needs to be countered for further adoption. 

There is a constant security threat in some projects that are not built properly; in the past, there have been instances where hackers got away with millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrencies in a Defi protocol exploit. In many cases, the protocol itself also turns out to be a scam, and therefore, there is a visible skepticism for DeFi. 

What's next?

The potential of DeFi is undeniably huge, and hence taking the security issue will undeniably be important for both potential adopters and current DeFi leaders. Many developers are unable to meet the sky-high demands of users and hence are using third-party monitoring tools, and in the future, the demand for security services in this field is going to see a steep increase. Concepts like smart contract insurance and stablecoins are protecting users from both volatility and cyber threat.

While all new technology comes with its challenges, it will be exciting to see the innovative ways we will be using blockchain for the betterment of society and the whole financial system.

Related: How DeFi Will Reshape Financial Services

Recommended Stories

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Here's Where Novavax May Beat Moderna and Pfizer

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) seemed to have secured the third spot behind rivals Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December. Let's take a closer look at what Novavax is doing now that may lead to victory down the road.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • He Spent a Career Building His Retirement Savings. Now He’s Reluctant to Spend It Down.

    Living in Retirement: Our semi-retired columnist muses on why he's disinclined to begin spending down the savings he worked for three decades to build.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • Ryanair Scraps Boeing 737 MAX 10 Order Plans

    Last December, Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) gave Boeing (NYSE: BA) a big boost by placing an order for 75 additional 737 MAX 200 jets. Adding to Boeing shareholders' excitement, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary indicated that the European airline giant hoped to place a second big order (including the 737 MAX 10) within 12 to 18 months.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Here's a Great Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock (and It Has Nothing to Do With the COVID Vaccine)

    Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) biggest product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. It's important to remember that Pfizer has a vast number of commercialized products, including seven blockbusters. Eliquis, a blood thinner commercialized by Pfizer and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, won a very important decision in an appeals court.

  • Lawyer’s killer thought she was a ‘pro-choice Jewish Satan worshiper,’ Texas cops say

    A 38-year-old man was charged in the killing of a lawyer in the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Intel, and 1 Reason To Sell

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a lackluster investment over the past three years. Intel generated tepid growth because it suffered chip shortages, postponed chip upgrades, and fell behind TSMC (NYSE: TSM) in the process race to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's shares of the PC and data center CPU markets also crumbled as AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), which outsourced its manufacturing to TSMC's superior foundries, gained ground.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • Undaunted by Bitcoin flash crash, crypto bulls say 'the greatest time' to invest is now

    Despite the ugly price action, most of crypto's true believers are still just that.

  • 3 Smartest Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in September

    Big pharma stocks appeal to many investors. Why? They often offer relative stability and solid (albeit not always spectacular) growth prospects. Many of these stocks also provide strong dividends. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick the smartest big pharma stocks to buy in September.

  • Dealmaker Who Beat Topps for Baseball Cards Is Worth $8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic