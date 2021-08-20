U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,392.00
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,746.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,912.25
    -15.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,123.40
    -5.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.07
    +0.38 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.67
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6640
    -0.0770 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,088.98
    +2,642.88 (+5.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.96
    +85.92 (+7.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

New DeFi Index Launched by Galaxy Digital and Bloomberg

Martin Young
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Bloomberg has teamed up with financial services firm Galaxy Digital to expand its crypto products with the launch of the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index.

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital joined forces with financial news giant Bloomberg to launch a new crypto index tied to decentralized finance.

According to the August 19 announcement, Galaxy Digital’s fund platform, Galaxy Fund Management, is now offering the Galaxy DeFi Index Fund, a passively managed fund tracking the performance of the sector.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

