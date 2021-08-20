New DeFi Index Launched by Galaxy Digital and Bloomberg

BeInCrypto –

Bloomberg has teamed up with financial services firm Galaxy Digital to expand its crypto products with the launch of the Bloomberg Galaxy DeFi Index.

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital joined forces with financial news giant Bloomberg to launch a new crypto index tied to decentralized finance.

According to the August 19 announcement, Galaxy Digital’s fund platform, Galaxy Fund Management, is now offering the Galaxy DeFi Index Fund, a passively managed fund tracking the performance of the sector.

