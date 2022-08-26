U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,197.00
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,295.00
    +22.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,139.25
    -16.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,962.70
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.38
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    -13.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.03 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0037
    +0.0060 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0520
    +0.0260 (+0.86%)
     

  • Vix

    22.07
    -0.75 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1857
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6700
    +0.2000 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,666.39
    -3.77 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.93
    +3.13 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.27
    +7.53 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

DeFi Options Vaults Protocol Polysynth Crosses $27Mn in Trading Volume Within 2 Months of Launch

Polysynth
·5 min read

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2022 / The DeFi sector was one of the biggest casualties of the unfortunate demise of Terra Luna and cascading blowups elsewhere, such as Celsius, Voyager and 3 Arrows Capital. But despite all the gloominess, one area of DeFi has had a great year so far in 2022, and that is DeFi Options Vaults (DOVs) which now has over $350 million in TVL, despite the recent drawdowns.

A protocol which has been taking rapid strides forward in this space is Polysynth, a decentralised options protocol enabling investors to earn sustainable yields across market cycles. Polysynth is backed by Jump Capital, Alliance DAO, Brevan Howard, Ledger Prime, QCP Capital, and angels such as Polygon founders Sandeep Nailwal & Jaynti Kanani. The team consists of 14 members, some of whose experience in crypto date back to 2014. 7 of them are ex-founders and have worked at top firms like J.P. Morgan, McKinsey, Twitter, Uber and Moody's Analytics.

Options can seem complex and intimidating, as strategies can involve multiple strikes, expiries, and several other factors that an investor needs to consider, and this is what DOVs solve. Investors simply need to stake their assets in the DOVs, and the smart contracts take care of the rest via automated options selling.

Polysynth , Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
Polysynth , Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture

Polysynth's DOVs are available on Ethereum and Polygon and supports depositing assets through 10+ other EVM chains via popular bridging solutions such as Hyphen, Wormhole, O3 Swap and Polygon Bridge. Polysynth has delivered consistent double-digit returns for all its DOVs, while some DOVs are earning as high as 37%+ APY despite the tumultuous crypto markets. Polysynth has crossed $2.2 million in TVL and over $27 million in trading volume within two months of its launch in June.

Polygon Network's native token MATIC has gained over 178% in the last two months. Polysynth is among the few DOV platforms with Covered Call and Cash Covered Put DOVs for MATIC, enabling investors to earn up to 18% APY on MATIC without selling. That explains why Polysynth has garnered over $0.5 million in MATIC DOVs within a week of its launch.

Roadmap

Polysynth is set to launch Leveraged Options Vaults, which allows investors to leverage their options positions by up to 5X. According to a backtest on last year's data published by Polysynth, an investor would have earned 376.84% APY on ETH Covered Call. Leveraged Options Vaults will be an industry first and will be powered by a lending pool, which will also serve as another venue to earn passive income on Polysynth. Investors can contribute assets such as BTC, ETH, MATIC and USDC to the lending pool and earn anywhere between 10% to 75%+ APY based on the utilisation level.

Another area where Polysynth works is enabling DAOs to better manage their treasuries. The top 50 DAOs today have over $10 billion worth of assets in their treasury but mostly are denominated in their native tokens. Though it's well-known that DAOs need to diversify their treasury, the options available are far from optimal. For example, if Uniswap tries to sell 1% of its UNI treasury for DAI on 1inch, it would incur more than 64% slippage.

Polysynth , Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
Polysynth , Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture

Another stifling thing about native tokens is that most don't have much utility beyond safety staking, the yields for which can be minuscule. Another avenue can be lending the native token on AAVE, but the yields on AAVE can also be meagre. For example, if you were to lend UNI on AAVE, the yield would be 0.19%, clearly not what you want.

Polysynth , Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture
Polysynth , Friday, August 26, 2022, Press release picture

Polysynth has a three-prong Treasury Management Solution which solves all these:

  1. Treasury Diversification without selling native tokens - Selling covered calls is one of the most popular yield-generating strategies. Polysynth enables DAOs to sell covered calls on their native tokens to earn 30%+ APY in chosen tokens such as USDC, ETH or BTC. This serves the dual purpose of diversifying the treasury and generating sustainable yields.

  2. Dollar value protection of the treasury - This strategy combines selling a covered call and using the premium to buy a put on the DAOs native token to safeguard the treasury's dollar value. The difference in the premiums between the call and the put options is minuscule and can be considered an insurance premium to protect the treasury's dollar value.

  3. Creating on-chain options liquidity for native tokens - Since most native tokens don't have a burning mechanism or other ways to earn meaningful yields, having on-chain options liquidity for the native token will enable the community members to earn sustainable yields.

Polysynth has already inked partnerships with some major DAOs. Soon will see custom DOVs for those DAOs' native tokens on Polysynth. They are also working on raising the literacy and adoption of DeFi with initiatives such as Polysynth Academy and a video series Earn Like a PRO.

Truly exciting times ahead in DeFi. The innovation continues unabated despite the choppy markets.

Follow Polysynth on Twitter and Discord to stay up to date with major partnerships and other announcements and visit polysynth.com/trade to check out the ongoing yields on their DOVs.

Media Contact:

Shailesh Gupta
https://polysynth.com/
sg@polysynth.com

SOURCE: Polysynth



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713618/DeFi-Options-Vaults-Protocol-Polysynth-Crosses-27Mn-in-Trading-Volume-Within-2-Months-of-Launch

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

    Despite historically high inflation, the Oracle of Omaha has sold shares of these supercharged income stocks, which are yielding between 3.9% and 5.8%.

  • Following the Tesla Stock Split, This Widely Owned Stock Should Be Next to Split

    What company is next to split its shares after Tesla? There's one logical answer hiding in plain sight.

  • Biden canceled billions in student debt, but what he plans to do next could have an even bigger impact

    One economist says it could encourage people to borrow even more for school, keeping the wheels of student debt turning.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • How the Stock Market Performs After Jackson Hole, According to History

    Major stock indexes have averaged gains in the month following the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

  • FTSE 250: Micro Focus shares surge 93% after $6bn takeover deal

    The deal is the latest in a flurry of recent interest in UK tech groups.

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Could Owe Billions on Stock Gains Under the New Tax Law

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has long said that his favorite investment holding period is forever. Berkshire has owned Coke and American Express for more than 30 years. One of the benefits of this approach has been that it minimized taxes since Berkshire Hathaway (BRK/A, BRK/B) only paid taxes when it sold stock holdings at a gain.

  • Moderna Sues Pfizer, BioNtech For Covid Vaccine Patent Infringement

    "We believe that Pfizer and BioNTech unlawfully copied Moderna's inventions, and they have continued to use them without permission," Moderna said.

  • Good News for Seniors: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Practically Inflation-Proof

    2020 will probably go down in history as the year of COVID-19. 2021 could be known as the year of the reopening. How will 2022 be remembered? Perhaps as the year of sky-high inflation. Prices of goods and services are at levels not seen in four decades.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • Why Shares of JD.Com, TAL Education Group, and Pinduoduo Are Surging This Week

    Shares of several Chinese stocks that trade on U.S. exchanges rose this week after the Chinese government implemented more favorable economic policies and some companies delivered upbeat earnings news. For the week, shares of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.Com (NASDAQ: JD) were trading roughly 18.6% higher as of 3:16 p.m. ET Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of online tutoring company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) were up by nearly 21%, and shares of agricultural tech company Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were up by close to 31%.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Tesla Stock?

    Shares of the leading electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have seesawed since eclipsing a $1 trillion market capitalization at the end of 2021. After all, Tesla dominates 26% of the global battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, an industry that is forecast to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.4% from 2021 through 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Let's look at where Tesla currently stands to help investors decide if it's a sound investment today.

  • Powell's feint

    With just four hours to Jerome Powell's podium appearance at Jackson Hole, all the 'ifs' and 'buts' have been debated and the jerky last minute market positioning done and dusted. The Federal Reserve chief delivers his hotly-awaited speech at 1000 EDT. But the barrage of comments and interviews from his Fed colleagues over the past 24 hours leaves markets with little new to chew on about the policy trajectory.

  • Stock ratings: Mizuho boosts SoFi, BTIG warns on Lyft, Raymond James cuts La-Z-Boy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down some analyst ratings on trending stocks.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street