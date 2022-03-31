DeFi Portal 1inch Launches Wallet App on Android
Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.
1inch, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol for routing trades, has released a wallet for Android users according to a statement on Thursday.
Android users will be able to store, send, receive and trade crypto on Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, as well as take advantage of token swaps. They'll also be able to connect the wallet to the decentralized application in any browser or device.
1inch released its wallet app on Apple's iPhone in late April 2021, or two months after it went live on Binance Smart Chain (now known as BNB Chain).
1inch is one of the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators, with 24-hour trading volume of $309 million on Ethereum, according to Dune Analytics.
Read more: Solana Wallets Phantom, Solflare Eye Mobile for Growth