DeFi Protocol, Uniqo Announces Rebound Feature

LONDON, UK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniqo, an innovative decentralized finance [DeFi] project for stable and secure financial investments, launches a new feature. As the first Rebound protocol in the emerging space, Uniqo aims to address all of the problems of the crypto market—unstable returns, extreme volatility, questionable smart contracts, etc. The Rebound function will provide Uniqo with an innovative, novel approach to efficiently manage inflation.





Uniqo employs cutting-edge technology to deliver a sustainable, stable protocol independent of market fluctuations while maintaining a constant interest-sharing model. Uniqo investors will receive reliable and consistent returns of 1% daily, regardless of price movements in the market.

Uniqo aims to be the ideal investment platform for investors, allowing them to earn constant investment returns without fretting about the risks associated with the crypto and traditional financial markets.

Fundamentals of Uniqo

Uniqo espouses the automated compounding fixed interest feature that allows investors to reinvest their interests, compounding gains over time conveniently. Uniqo eliminates the need to manage portfolios and trades actively; the auto-compounding facet mechanically reinvests the daily 1% returns.

Uniqo's daily take profit [DTP] ratio is another unique aspect of the Rebound protocol. Uniqo eliminates all kinds of price volatility, guaranteeing investors an independent protocol, and the DTP ratio ensures investors can withdraw profits daily as they see fit. The DTP ratio mitigates short and long-term risks.

In addition to the Rebound function, Uniqo further integrates Progressive Deflation, an unprecedented approach to contracting inflation. Uniqo taxes on-chain transactions and all collected fees are sent to the burn address, deleting that portion of the overall supply and indirectly increasing the value of the circulating tokens progressively.

Furthermore, Uniqo employs third-party security and audit companies to guarantee investors' and protocol security. The results of these vulnerability checks are proof of the Rebound protocol's firm resolve to deliver a stable, sustainable, and safe investment platform. Uniqo's token—$UNIQO— will be compatible with hardware wallets, guaranteeing an additional layer of security, as the team reveals.

How Uniqo Controls Inflation

Uniqo combines tax burns and a novel Rebound facet to deliver an automated protocol that maintains consistent interest distribution via periodic inflation checks and independent strategic management. The Rebound feature is not a recurring one; it is only triggered when an imbalance in the asset distribution process is detected.

As the $UNIQO token becomes scarce and value increases progressively, investors will earn more returns, providing them with a viable passive income source. Uniqo seeks to achieve that.

About Uniqo

Uniqo is a permissionless DeFi protocol that guarantees secure and stable investment options. Leveraging the innovative and novel Rebound Function, Uniqo seeks to protect investors by offering them daily rewards independent of crypto price movements. Uniqo deploys blockchain and web 3.0 technologies to deliver investors a sustainable, consistent, and powerful reward platform.

