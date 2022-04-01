U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

DeFi Pulse Index and Index Cooperative Tokens List on Gemini Exchange

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Index Cooperative's flagship product, the DeFi Pulse Index (DPI), and governance token (INDEX) can now be held or traded directly on Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy digital assets. Founded in 2014 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Gemini's simple, innovative, and secure products are built to empower the individual.

"We are honored to partner with the Gemini team to list DPI and INDEX," said Mike Taormina, Head of Institutional Business at the Index Coop. "We share Gemini's purpose to provide simple and secure ways to empower people to invest in blockchain products."

"The inclusion of DPI and INDEX on the Gemini platform helps Index Cooperative to realize its mission to build decentralized financial products that unlock prosperity for everyone," said Taormina. "Index investing is widely regarded as one of the simplest ways to diversify a portfolio and experience competitive performance with the broader market."

The DeFi Pulse Index is a capitalization-weighted index that provides a cost-efficient means to gain investable access to decentralized finance ("DeFi") as a theme. The index includes blue-chip DeFi governance tokens, covering the major decentralized exchanges, lending protocols, and other participants in the sector.

Scott Lewis, founder of DeFi Pulse, explained the DPI methodology "gives users a unique way to get diversification and quality in their holdings without needing to research every single DeFi protocol. DPI's listing on Gemini opens that up to the broadest set of users yet and allows more people to buy into DeFi efficiently."

INDEX empowers tokenholders to govern Index Coop, a leading decentralized crypto community with more than $250mm in aggregate assets held across its product suite.

"Token-based governance unlocks a world of possibility and value that you can only find in Web3," said Index Coop Head of Governance, Mel Oxenreider. "Product builders and community can decide on organizational strategy - everything from protocol upgrades and product launches to influencing broader ecosystem strategies - all powered by the INDEX governance token," Oxenreider explains.

DPI and INDEX tokens are available on Gemini here.

About Index Coop:
The Index Cooperative builds simple, powerful index products to help users access crypto investment themes and is one of three DeFi organizations recognized in the 2022 CB Insights Blockchain 50. As of March 30th, 2022, Index Cooperative products have an aggregate Total Value Locked (TVL) of approximately $250mm.

Press contact: marketing@indexcoop.com

About Scalara:
Scalara is the index provider behind some of the largest and most innovative index products in the quickly evolving Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. As a spin-off from DeFi Pulse, the leading provider of market intelligence in DeFi, Scalara shares their mission to make DeFi accessible to everyone and be an innovator in the quickly evolving DeFi ecosystem.

About Gemini:
Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, innovative, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defi-pulse-index-and-index-cooperative-tokens-list-on-gemini-exchange-301515560.html

SOURCE Index Cooperative

