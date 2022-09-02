DeFi Startup Kulfi Finance Debuts A Fixed-Rate Lending Protocol on Cardano

Kulfi Finance

London, UK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixed-rate cryptocurrency lending startup Kulfi Finance is growing its decentralized finance (DeFi) presence with the launch of its V1 protocol. In a world of zero and even negative interest rates, Kulfi finance offers one of the few opportunities to earn a real return on your money.

While most DeFi protocols have variable interest rates that change according to market activity, Kulfi protocol is using its advanced smart contract to give investors a fixed interest return on their crypto assets.

The major advantage of fixed-rate protocols is that they let investors earn a guaranteed rate of return, and open up crypto savings for more mature market participants. Although fixed-rate protocols are relatively new they’re quickly growing in popularity.





What is Kulfi Finance?

Kulfi is the first decentralized, Cardano-based protocol for borrowing and lending at variable and fixed rates and fixed terms. With variable rate lending, DeFi can only serve a small segment of the crypto lending market because variable interest rates don’t provide the certainty that lenders and borrowers require. Kulfi finance fixes this by creating a true variable & fixed rate market for lenders and borrowers that democratizes and empowers individual investors, business owners and institutional investors.

With Kulfi V2, users will enjoy a low to zero liquidation event. Kulfi Finance is designed to provide one-stop, peer-to-pool lending solutions with decentralization and transparency to ensure maximum reliability for users. Kulfi aims to become the best lending product on Cardano Chain and to extend its influence in crypto world.

Kulfi Token (KLS) and Governance

KLS token is a Cardano token that governs the Kulfi protocol. KLS holders can propose, vote on, and implement changes to Kulfi system parameters and smart contracts. Each KLS holder gets one vote per KLS that they hold. Interested investors can join Kulfi Pre Seed Funding .

KLS holders will be responsible for managing the Kulfi on-chain treasury, setting risk and collateralization parameters, and voting on any proposed upgrades to the Kulfi smart contracts.

Here is a short, non-exhaustive list of things KLS holders will need to propose and vote on:

Setting liquidity fees

Setting collateral haircuts

Onboarding new collateral types

Activating new maturities for lending and borrowing different assets

Proposing and evaluating upgrades to the protocol

Kulfi Token is currently on Pre Seed Round for early buyers, this is the first and limited opportunity for the public to gain exclusive early access to purchase Kulfi token, follow the link to purchase KLS token at a fair price- https://kulfifinance.io

Holders of KLS holders will be able whitelisted for Kulfi NFT Pre sale and will take part in crucial referendums on Kulfi protocol.

What makes Kulfi different?

With the cutting edge experience of Kulfi team, the highly-scalable markets on Kulfi finance will not only provide high-yielding deposit and lending services, but also improve the overall capital-efficiency of cardano Chain ecosystem and provide solid backup for cardano-based assets.

At launch, Kulfi will enable borrowing and lending money markets across a set number of cardano native assets (CNFT & CNT) and offer the following high-liquidity money markets with dynamicly-adjusted incentives.

Kulfi Token Pre Seed Sale

Interested early adopters can visit kulfi token sale page to Acquire KLS tokens at the cheapest price before it gets listed on exchanges here https://kulfifinance.io/buy

KLS Token Statistics:

1 ADA = 200 $KLS Tokens

Pre Seed sales allocation: 70,000,000

Minimum buy: 350 ADA

Conclusion

It’s clear that Fixed Rate Lending in DeFi was the first big use case. What’s more, DeFi is barely scratching the surface of its growth potential compared to traditional financial markets. Fixed-Rate Lending in DeFi (and fixed-term) lending seems to be the next frontier of DeFi lending protocols and potentially attractive for institutional investors.

