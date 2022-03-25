U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,627.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,768.50
    +4.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.30
    -1.04 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.40
    -6.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.82
    -0.10 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1031
    +0.0030 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    -1.60 (-6.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3198
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7530
    -0.5670 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,968.80
    +875.89 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.11
    +30.16 (+3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

DeFi Technologies Expands European Investor Access to Emerging DeFi Assets by Listing Terra and Avalanche ETPs on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DEFTF
  • DEFI
  • RMJ

Valour Terra (LUNA) ETP (ISIN:CH1149139631) and Valour Avalanche (AVAX) ETP (ISIN: CH1149139615) are now available on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

  • Trading of Valour Terra ETP and Valour Avalanche ETP on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin Friday, March 25, 2022.

  • Valour Terra ETP and Valour Avalanche ETP join Valour's Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG and enable retail and institutional investors to gain exposure to digital assets simply and securely via their bank or broker.

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Valour Inc. ("Valour"), an issuer of digital asset exchange traded products ("ETPs"), has listed two of its low fee ETPs tracking the price of the digital assets, Valour Terra (LUNA) and Avalanche (AVAX) on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG.

DeFi Technologies Logo (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.)
DeFi Technologies Logo (CNW Group/DeFi Technologies, Inc.)

Valour's ETPs precisely track the price of digital assets and offer a cost-effective, easy and secure way for retail and institutional investors to access the benefits of investing in the growing world of digital assets. The Terra and Avalanche ETPs join Valour's Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero along with Valour Uniswap ETP, Valour Cardano ETP, Valour Pokadot ETP, and Valour Solana ETP on Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG.

"We have seen an incredible demand for regulated, exchange-traded investment vehicles linked to digital assets beyond just Bitcoin, and listing Valour's Terra and and Avalanche ETPs on the Frankfurt exchange is an important step in DeFi Technologies' mission to enable millions of investors to participate in the transformation of the world's financial infrastructure," said Russell Starr, CEO of DeFi Technologies. "But providing access solves only one challenge for investors. That is why we go one step further to structure our products at the lowest cost possible, enabling investors to maximize the benefits of accessing these emerging asset classes."

The Valour Terra ETP tracks the performance of LUNA, the native token of the Terra protocol, a leading decentralized and open-source public blockchain protocol for algorithmic stablecoins. LUNA is among the top ten cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization, currently at USD $33.2 billion¹.

The Valour Avalanche (AVAX) ETP tracks the performance of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche platform. Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications aiming to rival Ethereum due to its high speed. AVAX is among the top fifteen cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization, currently at USD $22.7 billion².

"Following our recent success with Terra and Luna in Sweden we are now also listing them in Germany," said Tommy Fransson, CEO of Valour. "With these listings we now offer German investors our full suite of current ETPs."

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset exchange-traded products across multiple European exchanges with low to zero management fees. Valour's Uniswap (UNI) ETP is the world's first and only, with Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) ETPs the first of their kind in the Nordics. Valour's Bitcoin Zero and Ethereum Zero remain the first and only fully hedged, passive investment product for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

Learn more about DeFi Technologies and Valour at defi.tech and valour.com.


____________________


1 Coinmarketcap as of March 24, 2022


2 Coinmarketcap as of March 24, 2022

About DeFi Technologies

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTC: DEFTF) is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit defi.tech.

About Valour

Valour Inc. issues exchange-listed financial products that enable retail and institutional investors to access investment in disruptive innovations, such as digital assets, in a simple and secure way. Established in 2019 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Valour is a wholly owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies Inc. For more information on Valour, visit valour.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the listing of Valour Terra (LUNA) ETP and Valour Avalanche (AVAX) ETP; investor interest in Valour's ETPs; geographic expansion and additional listings of Valour's ETP offerings; the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by DeFi Technologies and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited to the acceptance of Valour ETPs by investors and exchanges, including the NGM, Frankfurt and Euronext; investor demand for DeFi Technologies' and Valour's products; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defi-technologies-expands-european-investor-access-to-emerging-defi-assets-by-listing-terra-and-avalanche-etps-on-the-frankfurt-stock-exchange-301510574.html

SOURCE DeFi Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks rise amid potential federal legalization vote

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of the top cannabis companies as federal lawmakers discuss voting on legalization.

  • Chinese stocks under pressure as Weibo faces delisting possibility

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick examines Chinese stocks after Weibo gets added to a delisting watchlist.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • NIO top line beats estimates, but revenue guidance misses

    NIO's (NIO) stock is trading slightly lower ahead of the Chinese electric-vehicle company's quarterly results due after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’

    (Bloomberg) -- The newspaper of China’s civil aviation regulator apologized for an “untrue” report that the second black box from Monday’s crash had been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents Warn

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • How about a new FAANG? This grouping outperforms the tech giants

    The FAANG grouping of stocks has been so 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) Amazon.com (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have struggled this year, thanks to rising interest rates, and in the case of Facebook and Netflix, softer demand.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeNATO Boosts Forces in Ea

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Why Okta Stock Keeps Dropping

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) tumbled 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading (3:25 p.m. EDT) as the news about the company's hack, that first emerged on Tuesday, got even worse today. As you'll recall, the basic story goes something like this: Sometime back in January, bad actors from the Lapsus ransomware group (aka Lapsus$) -- believed to be based in Brazil or some other Latin American country -- was able to compromise the account of a third-party, customer-support engineer. At the time, Reuters reported that "the scope of the hack is unknown," but Okta reassured customers that "there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January."

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Report Second Black Box Found ‘Untrue’Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bi

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Hertz goes all in on Tesla, adds Model Y SUV to fleet

    Hertz has added Tesla’s Model Y crossover to its EV rentals.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • ‘Where you keep your savings is going to be very important.’ Pros predict when interest rates on savings accounts will rise, and where to find the best rates now

    “In the past few months we’ve already started seeing increases to the interest rates that banks are offering on deposit accounts, but it’s likely that we’ll see even more now that the Fed has announced a rate hike,” says Chanelle Bessette, banking specialist at Nerdwallet. Adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com: “Several online banks have recently increased their savings account rates in the last two months, even before the first Fed rate hike,” adds Ken Tumin, founder of DepositAcounts.com — with potentially more increases to come, pros say.

  • Investor Bill Miller: Good Stock Bargains Available

    He cites a strong economy, low unemployment, rising wages and the beginning of Fed interest rate increases.