DeFi Technologies Inc. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Investment into SEBA Bank, a Swiss Global Digital Assets Pioneer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Technologies Inc. (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJ.F) (OTC: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (“NNA”), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers the successful close of a CHF110 million Series C funding round into SEBA Bank, a fully integrated, FINMA-licensed digital assets banking platform. The round was co-led by DeFi Technologies, with the company making an investment of CHF25 million.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/LLajC

To read the original press release, visit: https://nnw.fm/uJWdQ

As detailed in the news release, DeFi Technologies will receive a seat on SEBA Bank's Board of Directors as part of the investment. Other funding partners included Altive, Ordway Selections, and Summer Capital. Alameda Research, a leading quantitative trading firm and core partner of FTX, also participated in the round, which was significantly oversubscribed with demand far exceeding the initial funding target. Existing SEBA Bank investors, including Julius Baer, also increased their positions in the funding round.

“DeFi Technologies’ relationship with SEBA Bank is one of the first of its kind between a private crypto bank and a public technology company. Synergies exist in various areas which will benefit both parties, our respective shareholders, and serve to provide greater institutional access for custodial services and regulated investment opportunities in the growing decentralised finance and Web 3.0 space,” Russell Starr, CEO of DeFi Technologies, stated in the news release. “SEBA Bank has one of only two FINMA licenses and in working with DeFi Technologies, both parties will be able to create value for each other – whether it be new product launches in the ETP space, potential co-launching of ETFs, staking, custody, and other unrealized possibilities. We are absolutely thrilled to continue building institutional grade products across this vastly expanding landscape of DeFi, in partnership with SEBA Bank.”

This funding round solidifies SEBA Bank’s position as a best-in-class regulated digital asset banking services provider. By leveraging the strategic expertise of the specialist partners who participated in the round, SEBA Bank will maintain its commitment to innovation and excellence in its digital asset banking and investment services.

About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralised finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralised technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation, and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit www.DeFi.tech

About SEBA Bank

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA Bank is a pioneer in the financial industry and is the only global smart bank providing a fully universal suite of regulated banking services in the emerging digital economy. In August 2019, SEBA Bank received a Swiss banking and securities dealer’s license, and, in September 2021, the CISA license – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted such licenses to a financial services provider with a core capability in digital assets. A broad, vertically integrated spectrum of services combined with the highest security standards make SEBA Bank’s value proposition unique; this is why Banque de France selected SEBA Bank to test the integration of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named SEBA Bank among the ‘Top 50 Companies’ within the blockchain ecosystem. Aite Group awarded SEBA Bank with its ‘2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award’ in the category of ‘Digital Startup of the Year’, and LinkedIn lists SEBA Bank as one of the ‘Top Startups 2021 in Switzerland’. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Seba.swiss

