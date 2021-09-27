DeFi Tokens Rally Following China Crypto Crackdown FUD

BeInCrypto –

Decentralized finance (DeFi)-related tokens and exchanges appear to be making a comeback after China announced its latest crackdown on crypto.

Beijing shaking an angry fist at the crypto industry is nothing new. It happens a couple of times every year, and now markets have become mature and resilient enough to shake off the FUD storm that usually follows. On Sept. 24, China’s central bank did it again, banning crypto transactions for the umpteenth time.

There was a minor dip in total market capitalization over the weekend when it fell below $2 trillion briefly, but assets are recovering to start the week and DeFi related tokens are leading the pack.

