U.S. markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.25
    +23.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,880.00
    +206.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,393.00
    +74.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.10
    +18.10 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.12
    +1.14 (+1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.80
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    +0.20 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3678
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6770
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,207.14
    +2,207.20 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.29
    +0.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,255.63
    +6.82 (+0.02%)
     

DeFi Tokens Rally Following China Crypto Crackdown FUD

Martin Young
·1 min read

BeInCrypto –

Decentralized finance (DeFi)-related tokens and exchanges appear to be making a comeback after China announced its latest crackdown on crypto.

Beijing shaking an angry fist at the crypto industry is nothing new. It happens a couple of times every year, and now markets have become mature and resilient enough to shake off the FUD storm that usually follows. On Sept. 24, China’s central bank did it again, banning crypto transactions for the umpteenth time.

There was a minor dip in total market capitalization over the weekend when it fell below $2 trillion briefly, but assets are recovering to start the week and DeFi related tokens are leading the pack.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

Recommended Stories

  • Only 10 Korean Crypto Exchanges Have Made Registration Deadline

    Only ten cryptocurrency exchange companies have registered with the KFIU, while only four have additionally secured contracts with banks, which was the second requirement.

  • Hyundai Scion Turns to Wealthy Clans, LBOs for Impact Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- In the world of finance, leveraged buyouts are sometimes seen as controversial -– the domain of fictional villain Gordon Gekko from “Wall Street” -– where firms borrow large sums of money to buy their targets.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Dow Jones Futures: Bull Market Rally On Track, 5 Stocks In Buy Zones; Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls prevailed in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • Oil flirts with 3-year highs: Lock in these stable 5%+ yields before they disappear

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • China Evergrande's electric car unit's shares tumble 26% after warning

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of China Evergrande's electric car unit plunged as much as 26% on Monday after it warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash and after it said it will not proceed with plans to issue RMB shares. The warning by China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group after the market closed on Friday was the clearest sign yet that the embattled property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business. Shares of the electric car unit slid to as low as HK$1.66 in early trade before paring losses to fall 2.2%.

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • Bond Yields Are Surging and Could Keep Rising. What That Means for Stocks.

    The rising yield on the 10-year Treasury suggests it can climb even more in the short-term, making cyclical stocks look like good bets.

  • 2 Top Telehealth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It might be convenient to think of telehealth as a remnant of the pandemic, a new way of doing things that will quickly disappear when things go back to normal. Telehealth was growing by leaps and bounds even before COVID-19 forced many of us to connect with healthcare professionals virtually. With so many companies now touting elements of remote care, it can be hard for investors to choose how to get exposure to this burgeoning industry.

  • Got $1,000? 3 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    It's almost hard to believe how successful Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has been since Warren Buffett took over as the company's CEO in 1965. Back then, the company's stock was priced at $19 per share. Today, a single share of the company's class A stock is valued at roughly $418,000.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Chinese property owner Evergrande looks as though it may default on its debts, and many fear this could spark a domino effect causing a global economic recession, which is why the stock market plunged last week. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Altria (NYSE: MO) are three stocks that could help insulate your portfolio from the next downturn. A safe place with thick walls and a well-stocked pantry is the consumer staples sector, and Colgate-Palmolive is one of the most solid companies in it.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks To Buy Now. The retail investor frenzy at the stock market and the short squeeze saga involving GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) […]

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

    Cryptocurrency exchanges and providers of crypto services are scrambling to sever business ties with mainland Chinese clients, after Beijing last Friday issued a blanket ban on all crypto trading and mining. In a culmination of years of efforts to rein in the sector, 10 powerful Chinese government bodies including the central bank, said overseas exchanges were barred from providing services to mainland investors via the internet - a previously grey area - and vowed to jointly root out "illegal" cryptocurrency activities. Huobi Global and Binance, two of the world's largest exchanges and popular with Chinese users, have stopped new registrations of accounts by mainland customers.

  • How can you best protect your investments if inflation continues to rise?

    Which assets are the best hedges against inflation? What's likely to happen with inflation this year? Financial experts weigh in.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]

  • Tesla expands ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta tests as proxy group urges board shakeup

    A powerful proxy advisory firm is advising Tesla Inc. shareholders to vote against two current board members and for measures urging greater accountability.

  • EV Maker Polestar Plans to Go Public Via Gores SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Polestar, the electric-carmaker controlled by Volvo Car AB and its owner Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check company Gores Guggenheim Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Co

  • Here's the Most Important Trend Investors Are Ignoring

    You might think of aging populations, or the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported earlier this year that the U.S. fertility rate (the number of births per 1,000 women over their lifetimes) reached a record low in 2020. U.S. fertility rates have "generally been below replacement since 1971," according to the CDC.