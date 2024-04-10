Defiance ETFs files for leveraged Ethereum futures ETF

Defiance ETFs has filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a leveraged Ethereum (ETH) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF), designed to provide investors with twice the daily performance of the CME Ether Futures Index.

The proposed Defiance 2X Ether Strategy ETF would not only amplify gains but also magnify losses, reflecting the inherent risks of leveraged investment products.

This initiative comes after the SEC’s October approval of Ether futures ETFs and the successful introduction of a 2X Bitcoin futures ETF in June.

The Defiance 2X Ether Strategy ETF seeks to capitalize on Ethereum’s market movements, yet it also carries the heightened risk associated with leveraged funds.

Leveraged ETFs typically do not match the long-term performance of the assets they track, and the fund’s prospectus cautions investors about potential losses.

The increasing number of filings for cryptocurrency-based investment products signal the growing investor interest in the sector.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin spot ETFs have attracted over US$12 billion in net inflows in the first quarter of this year.