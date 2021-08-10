U.S. markets open in 3 hours 14 minutes

Defiance's Disruptive Tech ETF $QTUM Up 101.08%, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM*

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (PR Newswire) – Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is up 101.08% since its inception, Defiance ETFs announced today. For current standardized performance, click here.

$QTUM The Quantum Computing &amp; Machine Learning ETF
$QTUM The Quantum Computing & Machine Learning ETF

QTUM tracks a rules-based index that gives exposure to the next generation of disruptive technologies including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Defiance's suite of disruptive thematic ETFs includes the first U.S. Hydrogen ETF (HDRO), the first 5G ETF (FIVG), the first U.S. Psychedelics ETF (PSY) all of which have seen significant self-directed interest.

Unusually high performance has been influenced by favorable market conditions that are not likely to be repeated. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383.

*QTUM Inception date: 09/04/2018. Cumulative market price since inception. Performance as of as of 7/31/21 is 101.08%

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance is a FinTech asset manager and an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor focused on the next generation of investors. Defiance's growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The QTUM, FIVG, HDRO, and PSY prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The possible applications of quantum computing are only in the exploration stages, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not be realized in the near future.

It is not possible to invest directly in an index

The Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Contact:

Julia Stoll

MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442 julia@macmillancom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defiances-disruptive-tech-etf-qtum-up-101-08-surpasses-100-million-in-aum-301351780.html

SOURCE Defiance ETFs

