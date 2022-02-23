DeFiato - Crystabaya Partnership to Bring Tourism Industry to the Next Level

Image

Crypto-Fiat Exchange Services for Travel-Related Products

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFiato - the next-generation mainstream Fintech platform for Decentralized Finance (DeFi) - and Crystabaya - a marketplace of NFT-based hotel nights and travel-related products - have announced their international strategic partnership to use DeFiato's DeFi services and Fiat on-ramp for tourism-related transactions on Crystabaya.com. This partnership opens a new era of convenient rapid transactions and a high level of liquidity for the tourism industry, providing ongoing benefits to all of its stakeholders. Travelers around the world can pay using crypto with ease; at the same time, hotels can receive fiat money as a settlement via DeFiato's Fiat on and off ramp. Travelers also have the opportunity to receive fiat when re-selling their NFT-based hotel nights on the marketplace.

In addition, DeFiato will manage the staking and farming for Crystalbaya's upcoming promotion program of 1 million NFT tokens, which are equivalent to 1 million hotel nights (worth $100,000,000) in order to kickstart the NFT-based marketplace on Crystabaya.

"We are pleased to work with Crystabaya on this journey to transform the landscape for tourism," said Dr. William H. Nguyen - Founder of DeFiato. "Our cutting-edge technology regarding staking, farming, and secured Fiat gateway has provided the right infrastructure for Crystabaya to deploy this first-of-its-kind tangible NFT marketplace to travelers across the world."

"We are delighted to partner with DeFiato to bring the next generation of online travel services into the crypto community as well. At Crystabaya, we use the NFT technology to bridge the physical world to the metaverse, so that travelers can enjoy the benefits of the flexibility and the lower cost of their travels," said Mr. Trung Nguyen - CEO of Crystabaya.

To celebrate this partnership, DeFiato will create a farm on its platform to give away 100,000 NFT-based hotel nights (worth $10 million USD) for all of those users who hold DFIAT tokens. This will let the users on defiato.com platform immediately experience a real bridge between the physical world (e.g. hotel stays) and the metaverse (NFT marketplace).

About DeFiato

DeFiato is the next-generation centralized platform for DeFi staking, yield farming and financial services, with ease-of-use and customer service support, which has altogether eliminated the technical barriers and financial risks associated with many decentralized platforms. The platform enables on-chain liquidity through various pools, across different chains. It also offers fiat on-ramp/off-ramp.

More information about DeFiato, please visit https://defiato.com/

About Crystabaya

Crystabaya is a Marketplace of NFT-based hotel nights and travel-related products. On this platform, travelers can find and book a room at the cheapest possible rate while maintaining their peace of mind that their money is secure even when their travel plan changes, due to their ability to trade their NFT-based booked stays. Crystabaya converts the centralized hotel and rental house booking experience into flexible and customizable decentralized exchange.

More information about Crystabaya, please visit https://crystabaya.io/

Contact:

Dr. William H. Nguyen

Email: william@defiato.com

