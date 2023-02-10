U.S. markets open in 2 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,066.75
    -25.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,591.00
    -143.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,293.75
    -131.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.10
    -8.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.64
    +1.58 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,874.50
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.91
    +2.28 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0070
    -0.4310 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,780.46
    -916.79 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    498.78
    -21.00 (-4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,854.56
    -56.59 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the defibrillator devices and equipment market are Medtronic, St. Jude Medical LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Defibtech LLC, and Schiller AG.

New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Defibrillator Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277222/?utm_source=GNW


The global defibrillator devices and equipment market will grow from $9.75 billion in 2022 to $10.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The defibrillator devices and equipment market is expected to grow to $14.12 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The defibrillator devices and equipment market consist of sales of instruments such as manual external defibrillator, implantable cardioverter defibrillator, manual internal defibrillator, automated external defibrillator, and wearable defibrillators.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Defibrillator devices and equipment are used in the emergency treatment of life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias and abnormal heart rhythms by giving a high electrical energy shock to the heart through the chest wall to restore its normal rhythm function.

North America was the largest region in the defibrillator devices and equipment market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the defibrillator devices and equipment market.

The regions covered in the defibrillator devices and equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of defibrillator devices and equipment are implantable defibrillators and external defibrillators.An implantable defibrillator is a small battery-powered device placed for detecting and stopping irregular heartbeats.

The implantable defibrillators are transvenous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (T-ICDS), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (S-ICDS), cardiac resynchronization therapy- defibrillator (CRT-D), single & dual chamber.The external defibrillators are manual external defibrillators (MEDs), automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).

The various end-users are hospitals, pre-hospitals, public access market, alternate care market, and home healthcare.

The rising incidence of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is one of the major drivers of the defibrillator devices and equipment market.According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the annual incidence of SCA in people of any age is around 356,461.

SCA is characterized by the complete cessation of cardiac activity and defibrillators are used to deliver a therapeutic shock to the patient to revive the heartbeat. Due to this, the market for defibrillators is forecasted to grow.

The high cost of these devices is impeding the growth of the defibrillator market.In the USA, the health care costs for administering therapeutic shock using implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) range between about $1,300 and $20,000 per patient for outpatient and inpatient care.

Apart from healthcare costs, other charges such as maintenance cost, battery replacement cost, and annual servicing charges are also added to the overall cost.For instance, if AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) is used on a person suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest, then it will need to undergo maintenance before it can be used again.

This includes service and the replacement of batteries and pads. Owing to these economic factors, the growth of the overall market for defibrillator devices and equipment is restrained.

Technological advances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the defibrillator and equipment market.Over the last three decades, AEDs (Automated External Defibrillators) have been upgraded with several new features such as rechargeable batteries, LCD screens, voice prompts, CPR tutorials, sophisticated self-testing software, fully automatic operation, and new types of shocks.

There have been several recent advancements in implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) technology to extend battery life, improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, the introduction of quadripolar lead devices to improve device programming and to improve therapy effectiveness, and the development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-safe ICDs.

Defibrillators are subjected to stricter regulations by USFDA when compared to other devices.For instance, the US FDA ordered the PMA approval for new and existing automated external defibrillators.

Due to manufacturing issues, the FDA has recalled more than 2 million devices since 2005.

The countries covered in the defibrillator devices and equipment market are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the USA, and Australia.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The defibrillator devices and equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides defibrillator devices and equipment market statistics, including defibrillator devices and equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a defibrillator devices and equipment market share, detailed defibrillator devices and equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the defibrillator devices and equipment industry. This defibrillator devices and equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277222/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Russia to Cut Oil Output in Retaliation for West’s Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said it will cut oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Ta

  • Russia to Cut Oil Production, Sending Prices Higher

    Russia said it plans to cut production by around 500,000 barrels a day, or about 5%, next month, sending crude prices higher in a move that Moscow said was in response to Western oil sanctions.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Oil prices climb after Russia announces production cut of 500,000 barrels per day in March

    Russia indicated the move was in retaliation for western price caps as punishment for the country's nearly one-year deadly war in Ukraine.

  • Ford CEO Tells Employees They Need Clearer Goals, Performance Metrics

    Jim Farley said employees need more guidance about how to contribute to company goals, a week after a disappointing earnings report.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy i

  • McDonald’s worker claims manager ‘pulled his pants down in the stockroom’ when she asked for permission to head home sick

    The revelation comes as the fast food chain faces a wave of abuse accusations—and continuing questions about the behavior of its ex-CEO.

  • Crypto industry fears a staking ban, as some turn to bitcoin: ‘It has always been on the safe side of regulation’

    Some crypto industry participants fear that a charge brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against crypto exchange Kraken may lead to a ban on digital asset staking.

  • The Inevitable Battery Metal Supply Squeeze Could Be Closer Than We Thought

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

  • Oil Prices Rise as Russia Plans Output Cuts in Response to Sanctions

    Russia said it planned to cut oil production in response to Western sanctions, sending international crude prices higher. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that Russia would throttle output by 500,000 barrels a day in March. Russia produced 9.7 million barrels a day in 2022, according to the International Energy Agency. In recent market action: + Most-actively traded contracts for Brent crude, the benchmark in oil markets, rose 2.6% to $86.73 a barrel. + The U.S. equivalent, WTI,

  • Volvo in Advanced Talks on Possible Lithium Mining

    The company is in advanced talks with some of the biggest miners, including over potential stakes in lithium mining or processing operations, Volvo Car CEO Jim Rowan said.

  • Advent, CVC Are Among Suitors for €3 Billion Viatris OTC Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International’s Zentiva generics business and Bain Capital-backed drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG are suitors considering bids for for Viatris Inc.’s European consumer-health assets, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Makes Case Tha

  • PayPal's spending warning casts pall over upbeat forecast

    PayPal Holdings Inc forecast full-year profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday but warned of pressure on discretionary spending, and said Chief Executive Dan Schulman will retire at the end of 2023. Macroeconomic pressures have begun to hurt American consumers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, but PayPal's customers continue to spend largely undeterred by decades-high inflation. Even so, the company's upbeat forecast comes alongside its previously announced commitment of lowering expenses in the backdrop of its key e-commerce segment feeling the pinch of a slowdown.

  • JPMorgan lays off hundreds of mortgage employees -source

    "We regularly review our business and customer needs and adjust our staffing accordingly – creating new roles where we see the need or reducing positions when appropriate," a Chase spokesperson told Reuters. In an interview with Reuters, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the outlook for hiring remains up at the bank when asked about plans for jobs given cuts at other Wall Street banks.

  • Volvo Cars will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - CEO

    Volvo Cars' top executive said on Thursday that the Swedish automaker has no intention of cutting its electric vehicle (EV) prices despite a similar move by market leader Tesla that has put pressure on others to follow suit. Speaking after the Swedish carmaker posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, Chief Executive Jim Rowan said there was no need to cut prices because demand for Volvo's cars remain high and the company has a solid order backlog for its full EVs. Volvo's EV unit sales tripled the fourth quarter, and fully electric vehicles accounted for 18% of sales in that period compared to 6% the year before, its results statement showed.