Defibrillator Global Market Report 2023: Introduction of New Devices with Simplified Implantation Technology to Boost Growth

The growing prevalence of CVDs will be the key factor of market growth during the forecast period. Secondly, technological advancements such as the introduction of new devices with simplified implantation technology, smaller size, and reduced or eliminated leads are also driving the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population worldwide, growing healthcare expenditures especially in the Asia-Pacific region, government initiatives, and support for the use of AEDs in public places will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The major players in the market are Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Philips Medical Corp., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corp., and Zoll Corp.



This report segments the defibrillators market by type, application, end user, and region. Based on the type, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators and external cardioverter defibrillators. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment has the highest share in the market; leading products includes the Entrant HF CRT-D, Entrant ICD, Gallant ICD, and Quadra Assura MP CRT-D (all from Abbott Laboratories).

Some major AEDs are the HeartStart HS AED and HeartStart FRx AED (Philips); Propaq M, Propaq MD and X Series defibrillators from Asahi Kasei; Resonate family of CRT-Ds and Dynagen X4 CRT-D from Boston Scientific; Platinum Lifeline ARM from LivaNova; and A-16 AED by Mediana.

Based on application, the implantable cardioverter defibrillators market is segmented into cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators (CRT-D), subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICD), and transvenous cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICD), and the external defibrillators market is segmented into manual external defibrillators, automated external defibrillators and wearable cardioverter defibrillators.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and cardiac centers; public access and pre-hospital; and home care.

