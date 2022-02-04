U.S. markets open in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.50
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,825.00
    -146.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,549.25
    +57.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    -11.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.15
    +1.88 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1476
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +3.79 (+17.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3574
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8620
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,948.94
    +1,399.14 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    893.88
    +34.83 (+4.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.35
    -7.49 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

January report preview: Payroll growth set to slow as Omicron dents recovery

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Defibrillator Market Size Worth $14,876.95 Mn, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

·9 min read

The Defibrillator Market Size, Growth driven by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders along with surge in training and awareness programs on cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators. The Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator segment dominated the global market and held the largest revenue share of 68.80% in 2021. The Hospitals and Clinics segment accounted revenue share of 63.96% in 2021.

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Defibrillator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (Transvenous ICD and Subcutaneous ICD) and External (Manual, Fully Automated External Defibrillators, and Wearable), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Prehospital Care, Public Access, Alternate Care Facilities, and Home Care Settings), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners, the global defibrillator market is projected to reach $14,876.95 million by 2028 from $10,478.31 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The_Insight_Partners_Logo
The_Insight_Partners_Logo

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Defibrillator Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004564/

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 10,478.31 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 14,876.95 Million by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

188

No. Tables

111

No. of Charts & Figures

74

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product Type, End User, and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Defibrillator Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corp., Zoll Medical Corp., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Biotronic, Inc., Progetti srl, Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp are the leading companies operating in the global defibrillator market. These players focus on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2020, Medtronic announced that it has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for its Cobalt and Crome portfolio of implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators (CRT-D).

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004564/

In February 2020, Abbott announced that it has received CE Mark for the new Gallant implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices to treat abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure cases across Europe.

In September 2021, Medtronic announced a collaboration with Mpirik to address disparities in care associated with the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating.

In 2020, North America dominated the defibrillator market. The US holds the largest share of the market in this region. The market growth in the country is attributed to the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising awareness about the presence of innovative defibrillators, presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in this region and presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure across the country. Coronary artery disease is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality in well-matured countries. According to the Center for Disease Control research, one in four deaths were due to coronary artery disease. Coronary artery disease cost more than US$100 billion a year in human productivity. In addition, the study released by the American Heart Association in 2018 reports that one in three deaths were caused by cardiovascular disease. Approximately 2,300 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each year and an average of one death is recorded every 38 seconds.

Moreover, almost 92.1 million adults in the US suffer from some form of cardiovascular disease. The indirect and direct costs of overall cardiovascular disease and stroke are estimated to total more than US$ 329.7 billion, including both health and productivity losses. The population of people aged 65 and up is predicted to increase between 2012 and 2050. This growth needs a greater understanding of the impact of cardiovascular diseases in the older adults. Thus, owing to above mentioned factors the market has good growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004564/

The Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders Boosts Defibrillator Market Growth:

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of morbidity and mortality globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 17.9 million lives are lost due to CVDs, i.e., 32% of all deaths are reported globally every year. Four out of five CVD-related mortalities are due to heart attacks and strokes. Unhealthy lifestyles habits, including tobacco consumption, poor diet, obesity, physical inactivity, and excess alcohol consumption, are the leading causes of CVDs. The surging cases of CVDs result in high demand for defibrillators as an essential tool for resuscitation and care of CVD patients in hospitals. With a rise in national healthcare expenditures and disposable household incomes in various regions, the use of defibrillators is expected to increase further to manage CVDs better. Furthermore, amid such high demands for defibrillators as a vital instrument in hospitals, automated external defibrillators are gaining special traction owing to their suitability in the resuscitation of persons having a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Thus, the growing incidence of CVDs drives the demand for defibrillators of all types in hospitals, homes, and other healthcare settings.

Defibrillator Market: Segmental Overview

Based on the product type, the defibrillator market is segmented into Implantable cardioverter defibrillator, and External. The implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment is sub segmented into, transverse ICD and subcutaneous ICD. Moreover, the external segment is further sub segmented as, Fully Automated External Defibrillators, manual, wearable. The Implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment is expected to hold the largest share of 68.80% of the defibrillator market in 2021.

Based on the end user, the defibrillator market has been segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Prehospital Care, Public Access, Home Care Settings, and Alternate Care Facilities. The Hospitals and Clinics segment is likely to account for a larger market share in 2021. However, the prehospital care segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected North American countries, including the US and Canada. These countries reported the highest numbers of COVID-19 positive cases. The US registered the highest number of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the chaotic situation erupted in the medical industry across the region, the demand for diagnosing and therapeutic devices dramatically increased in hospitals. For instance, the demand for ventilators, respirators, and in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests has risen drastically in hospitals in North America.

Buy Premium Copy of Defibrillator Market Size, Share, Revenue, Strategic Insights and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004564/

Moreover, as the hospital admissions and pressure on the healthcare infrastructure rose, the demand of defibrillators saw a surge along with other medical devices owing to their importance in in-hospital resuscitation as well as in home settings with implantable cardioverter–defibrillator. Initial assessments showed fast, abnormal heart rates as a symptom experienced by many COVID-19 patients and therefore, various recommendations and bulletins were issued by the CDC and the American College of Cardiology warning patients about the potential risk for cardiac patients and encouraged the use of automated external defibrillators along with various other precautions. As people with heart conditions were at the highest risk of contracting the virus and amounted for a large population of deaths, the demand for defibrillators in hospitals saw a sharp rise which were needed for cardiac arrests in critically ill patients. Thus, the covid-19 has a mild impact on global defibrillators market.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D)); End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography

Automated Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Single Chambered, Dual Chambered, Bi-Ventricular); Implantation Region (Trans-Venous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators); End User (Hospitals, Specialty Cinics, Others) and Geography

Defibrillator Analyzers Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Modularity Type (Portable Defibrillator Analyzers, Desk Defibrillator Analyzers); End-Users (Hospitals, Prehospital, Public Access, Homecare) and Geography

External Defibrillator Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - By Product (Manual External Defibrillator, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator(WCD)); End User (Hospitals, Pre-Hospital, Public Access and Home Care) and Geography

Medical Implantable Defibrillators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Single Chambered Implantable Defibrillators, Dual Chambered Implantable Defibrillators, Biventricular Implantable Defibrillators); Procedure Type (Trans-Venous Implantable Defibrillators, Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillators); End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography

Emergency External Defibrillators Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Manual External Defibrillator, Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator, Automatic External Defibrillator); Application (Cardiac Arrest, Arrhythmia, Others); End User (Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access, Emergency Medical Services, Others) and Geography

External Defibrillator Tester Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Portable, Desktop); Application (External Defibrillators, External Cardiac Stimulators, Others); End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Schools and Public Places, Home Care Settings, Others) and Geography

Manual External Defibrillator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Asynchronous External Defibrillator, Synchronous External Defibrillator); Application (Hospital Surgery, Medical School Teaching, Disaster Scene, Others) and Geography

Defibrillator Pads Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Manual External, Manual Internal, Automatic External); Age Group (Pediatric Defibrillator Pads, Adult Defibrillator Pads); Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy) and Geography

Used and Refurbished Defibrillator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Automatic External Defibrillators, Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator, Other); End User (Hospital, Clinic, Other)

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/defibrillator-market
More Research: https://newsmantraa.us/author/theinsightpartners/ | https://www.einpresswire.com/newsroom/the_insight_partners/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/defibrillator-market-size-worth-14-876-95-mn-globally-by-2028-at-5-1-cagr---exclusive-report-by-the-insight-partners-301475442.html

SOURCE The Insight Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Depression, isolation, loss of purpose: Could retirement be bad for your mental health?

    Desperate to get away from job stressors like a bad boss, heavy workload or rigid schedule, we sometimes forget the benefits we get from working.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics CEO details Covishield neutralizing antibody

    Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman and CEO Henry Ji joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Covishield antibody Sorrento is developing, the timeline for getting FDA approval, cancer treatment research, and the pharmaceutical biotech sectors.

  • Is this Beaten-Down Biotech Making a Comeback?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) didn't exactly put smiles on investors' faces in recent times. Vertex has climbed 15% since the start of the year -- even as the market, on the whole, slipped. Vertex's therapies have the ability to treat 90% of CF patients.

  • Severity of Omicron Surprises Sufferers Who Expected It to Be Mild

    Many who have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus were caught off-guard when their symptoms worsened and lingered. Maria Cid Medina reports. (2-3-22)

  • Newer generation, clot-busting stroke medication cuts the risk of serious bleeding in half

    Research Highlights: Among patients with clot-caused strokes, those treated with the newer single injection clot-busting medication tenecteplase had half as many serious complications involving bleeding into the brain compared to patients who ...

  • Alzheimer's drug company to cut workforce in half, pay off exiting execs

    Lump-sum cash severance payments to President, CEO and board chair Casey Lynch and Chief Scientific Officer Steve Dominy — two founders of the company — will total nearly $1 million.

  • Biogen says U.S. FTC probing Alzheimer's disease drug

    Biogen in its annual report on Thursday said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission had sent it a civil investigative demand, similar to a subpoena. It has also received an inquiry from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information over Aduhelm, which received a controversial approval last year, Biogen said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June approved Biogen's Aduhelm despite a panel of its expert advisers voting against the drug, leading to some of the panel members resigning and U.S. lawmakers launching an investigation into the drug.

  • A Florida man died after getting knee pain checked. A state complaint blames the doctor

    The Florida Department of Health filed an administrative complaint against a Tampa area doctor after a patient he treated for left knee pain and swelling suddenly died.

  • COVID-19 variants: ‘Vaccines are our most important tool,’ doctor says

    Dr. Asha Shah, Director of Infectious Diseases at Stamford Health, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss&nbsp;the newest Omicron subvariant BA.2 and COVID-19 cases in general.

  • Anti-aging company Unity Biotechnology to axe half its staff, focus on eye drugs

    The quest to ease the pain of aging baby boomers and future generations hasn't translated into much clinical success. But as pioneering aging disease companies switch gears, startups continue to jump in.

  • What products to look out for in your home that might include 'forever chemicals'

    'Forever chemicals,' substances known to linger in the human body that have been linked to kidney cancer, thyroid disease and other illnesses, are increasingly in the spotlight for their potential ill health effects.Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been present in the nation's waterways, soil and products for decades, but are also gaining attention because of products at home that might contain the pervasive - and often evasive -...

  • Chemo care boxes offer comfort to cancer patients

    A woman who has gone through 35 rounds of chemo for colon cancer is helping other cancer patients by giving them care packages with products that can make their treatments more bearable. Mark Strassmann shares more.

  • Retirement expert: ‘Plan for who you are’ when saving for health expenses

    When it comes to planning for retirement, many people underestimate their future health care costs.

  • As COVID hospitalizations remain high, Kansas doctors urge preparation for future variant waves

    Kansas hospitals continue to struggle amid the pressure of COVID-19 patients, and doctors fear future variant surges amid low booster vaccinations.

  • U.S. to cover cost of over-the-counter COVID tests through Medicare

    The Biden administration laid out plans last month that require private insurance companies to cover the cost of eight over-the-counter at-home tests per person each month, but said nothing about such coverage for Medicare beneficiaries. Under the new coverage plan announced on Thursday, Medicare and Medicare Advantage beneficiaries will be able to access up to eight over-the-counter COVID-19 tests per month for free. The latest announcement is a "positive" for those enrolled in Medicare plans, with the federal government covering costs directly, Evercore ISI analyst Michael Newshel said.

  • Great-grandfather reveals secret of living to 106

    Gordon Ewers says it’s not so much what he’s done, but what he hasn’t done

  • Correlation found between childhood trauma and vaccine hesitancy: study

    A correlation has been found between childhood trauma and mistrust of public health institutions, as well as vaccine hesitancy, in a study on 2,285 adult Welsh residents published to the British Medical Journal. The research found that of those surveyed - of which about half reported having adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) - 1 in 13 reported being vaccine hesitant, but this increased fourfold in those with multiple ACEs in their lifetime....

  • Biogen's 2022 outlook leaves investors wanting, shares slip

    Biogen expects “minimal” sales this year from its Alzheimer’s treatment initially hailed as a potential breakthrough drug, but one with an eye-popping price that drew immediate criticism. Biogen's Alzheimer’s treatment brought in only $3 million last year following its debut, but the company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, also reported eroding sales from other key products. Aduhelm entered the U.S. market after federal regulators approved it last June, but it received pushback from doctors and patient advocates over its initial price of more than $50,000 annually, not counting insurance coverage.

  • How Rich Is Dr. Fauci?

    Anthony Fauci is probably the most famous doctor in America. He's one of the longest-serving federal employees, as well as the highest-paid. Dr. Fauci, 81, has served under six presidential...

  • Medtronic continuous glucose monitoring to be reimbursed for eligible Alberta youth living with diabetes

    Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, applauds the Alberta government's announcement of a comprehensive reimbursement program for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for eligible residents living with diabetes, under the age of 18. CGM devices provide critical information on glucose levels to help with the management of diabetes. Medtronic fully supports this investment in the health of young people living with diabetes, enabli