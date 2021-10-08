DeFiConnect Lists on Coinsbit As It Prepares to Launch the DefiPay Solution

Lagos, Nigeria, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DefiConnect , the African DeFi startup, is delighted to announce its listing on Coinsbit. Coinsbit is a cryptocurrency exchange that facilitates the buying of lucrative crypto assets. By listing DFC, the exchange will become only the fourth exchange to list the crypto beside Hotbit, Pancakeswap and Latoken.



The DFC listing will enhance the functionality of DefiPay, a payment gateway that enables merchants across the DefiConnect ecosystem to accept cryptocurrencies. DeFiConnect is set to start lead generation for DefiPay as it warms up for the launch of the payment solution in a month.

Merchants can leverage the payment platform to run their e-commerce businesses efficiently. Meanwhile, people from all walks of life can use the platform to pay for multiple services, including transport, medical bills, shopping, etc. DefiPay also features a mobile app that conveniently allows users to scan goods for pricing and make payments in cryptocurrency.

The DeFiConnect model seeks to tap into the decentralization and security and real-life use cases of the blockchain to shift the dynamics of the financial economy. The platform offers its utility token, DFC, which serves as a passing link to users seeking access to the entire DefiConnect network. It is a revolutionary platform focused on building real-world applications that integrate the benefits of the DeFi ecosystem into everyday life.

The token allows DeFiConnect to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world. DFC is currently listed on top platforms in the crypto space, including PancakeSwap, Hotbit and CoinMarketCap.

Offering Lucrative Opportunities for Enterprises

DeFiConnect seeks to increase transparency into business with its extensive usability that allows for the building of real-world applications in multiple sectors. Such sectors include logistics, transportation, digital marketing, and health.

One of the products offered by the platform is the multi-level marketing (MLM) Launchpad that gives institutions the capacity to develop robust marketing campaigns. The innovation circumvents the drawbacks of the traditional MLM business by tapping the immutable and permissible nature of the blockchain. This approach allows the MLM Launchpad to offer clients enhanced security and zero risks.

DeFiConnect has also dedicated significant resources toward the healthcare sector via its Decentralized Health and Insurance Marketplace (DEHIM) application. The product enables stakeholders in the health sector to gain access to a wide range of services.

Doctors, clinics, labs and other healthcare providers can leverage the DeFiConnect health package to access electronic medical data protection and management, automated data-driven medical procedures, and point-of-care genomics management. DEHIM also offers easy access to booking procedures and low-cost medical operational expenses.

Individuals can access decentralized health-related services via the platform’s mobile health app and remote monitoring services. These features enable users to secure electronic medical data on an immutable blockchain network and keep track of their vitals and fitness.

User data can be quickly sent to certified medical professionals in case of an emergency or used for personal purposes such as self-care and personal monitoring. Another component of the health package is the insurance marketplace, where users can access a wide array of personalized health plans from insurance providers.

Individuals and healthcare providers looking to enrol on DEHIM healthcare should purchase the DFC token, which automatically opens up access to the system.

Token Farming on DeFiConnect

DeFiConnect integrates a model that allows investors to plant seed tokens and reap crypto dividends with a rate of return of up to 190%. The token farming feature combines two conventional profitable investment methods (dividend payment plans and growth funds).

The model enables token holders to stake DFC and harvest daily earnings of 1.24% at any time. The growing use cases of the platform in real-life departments guarantee investors that the token will continue to grow in value.

Stakers enjoy free transactions and complete control of their funds as the DeFiConnect platform has eliminated all third-party involvement and expenses. They can also monitor the growth and daily profit accumulation of their planted tokens in a transparent manner.

