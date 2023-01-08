"DefiLabs Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Yield Farm and on Binance Smart Chain"

DefiLabs brings Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Defi and one major benefit of DeFi is the large quantity of public data being generated surrounding financial transactions.

Singapore, Jan. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A platform launched by DefiLabs in 2021 is now ready to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize the world of decentralized finance (DeFi). DefiLabs is a fully intelligent and decentralized asset management crypto staking platform which is built on Binance Smart Chain. DefiLabs uses artificial intelligence based on quantum algorithms to dynamically manage portfolios, perform efficient asset allocation, and predictively model asset management strategies. Thus, make profits for users in different fields such as lending, leverage mining, and cross-chain mining to improve their portfolio in the fast-paced world of DeFi.

DefiLabs deploy an ecosystem of Artificial Intelligence to support trading decisions on DefiLabs which will help increase the value and returns of the users by providing liquidity to DeFi markets. From expecting changes in asset prices to utilizing data on the market, the company is able to train and improve its AI models, potentially resulting in higher investment returns. This technology is transforming the DeFi industry by using AI to analyze large amounts of data and make informed decisions at a rapid pace. The integration of AI is a rapidly developing field, and it will be fascinating to see its continued evolution and influence on the industry.

In addition DefiLabs is not only equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, and also the most advanced technology in the market for yield farming activities. This allows users to easily and efficiently participate in yield farming as well.

Users can access a range of decentralized financial services. DefiLabs is dedicated to building an open and transparent platform that rewards its users with improved yields while reducing the risk of holding crypto. With its innovative AI-powered automation and exclusive features, DefiLabs is transforming the DeFi space.

Its security protocols are constantly monitored and updated to ensure the highest level of protection for its users' funds. As part of its commitment to providing quality customer service. Additionally, the team is continuously developing and adding new features and tools to the platform to make sure all users get the most out of their DeFi experience and it is also fully audited by CertiK and Cyberscope to ensure the integrity and reliability of our platform.



DefiLabs is always striving to improve the user experience and stay ahead of the curve in the rapidly evolving world of decentralized finance. The team is dedicated to staying at the forefront of DeFi innovation and providing the best possible platform for their users.

DefiLabs is a truly game changing platform that is set to shake up the DeFi space. Its unique combination of AI capabilities sets it apart from the competition and makes it a must-have for any DeFi enthusiast.

About DefiLabs

DefiLabs is a leading project in the DeFi space, specializing in the development and implementation of cutting-edge AI technology. The team at DefiLabs is composed of experts in the fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and finance, who have come together to bring the power of AI to the world of decentralized finance. DefiLabs is committed to providing the best possible experience for their users, with a focus on innovation, security, and transparency. The team is constantly working to improve the platform and add new features to enhance the user experience.

Media Details:

Company: DefiLabs

Email: support@defilabs.farm

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore



