Definitive Healthcare joins the United Nations Global Compact

Definitive Healthcare Corp.
·3 min read
Definitive Healthcare Corp.
Definitive Healthcare Corp.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact has more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 69 local networks. By participating in the initiative, Definitive Healthcare is committed to aligning its operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

“At Definitive Healthcare, we strive to better our communities, create an open and inclusive workplace, and make the world a better place for all,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “We are proud to join the UN Global Compact to provide more transparency into our corporate sustainability and advance broader global efforts for protecting people and the environment.”

Definitive Healthcare invites all employees to come as they are and values the unique perspective, backgrounds, and voices of every employee. Employee-led affinity groups promote a sense of community, belonging, and understanding for employees. To support the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) efforts, Definitive Healthcare has improved its hiring process to better identify diverse candidates and reduce bias, and the company participates in annual third-party audits to assess its operations and discover ways to improve DE&I.

Additionally, through DefinitiveCares, an employee-level community service program, Definitive Healthcare supports local and national organizations that focus on issues and causes employees are passionate about, such as homelessness, hunger, inequality, and children’s needs.

As a technology firm, Definitive Healthcare maintains a relatively small environmental impact. The company is working with its Environment Oversight Committee (a management-level committee charged with operationalizing Definitive Healthcare’s environmental, social, and governance initiatives and reporting to the company’s board of directors on such initiatives) to identify opportunities to further reduce its travel, real estate, energy and water consumption, and waste footprint.

To learn more about Definitive Healthcare’s work as part of the UN Global Compact, visit the company’s profile: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/153291-Definitive-Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com

About The United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 15,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contacts:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Highwire PR
definitivehealthcare@highwirepr.com


    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryTesla Tumbles Most in S&P as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointSign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Israel’s central bank raised interest rates to the highest since 2011 and