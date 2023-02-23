Definitive Healthcare Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022

Definitive Healthcare Corp.

Fourth quarter revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $60.6 million

Full year 2022 revenue grew 34% to $222.7 million

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $60.6 million, an increase of 31% from $46.3 million in Q4 2021.

GAAP Net Income (loss) was $6.7 million, or 11% of revenue, compared to $(14.8) million, or 32% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Adjusted Net Income was $10.5 million, compared to $6.6 million in Q4 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.0 million, or 28% of revenue, compared to $13.1 million, or 28% of revenue in Q4 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $(4.2) million in the quarter or (7)% of revenue.



Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $222.7 million for the year, an increase of 34% from $166.2 million for the full year 2021.

GAAP Net loss was $(22.3) million, or 10% of revenue, compared to $(61.3) million, or 37% of revenue for the full year 2021.

Adjusted Net Income was $35.9 million, compared to $13.4 million for the full year 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $63.7 million, or 29% of revenue, compared to $56 million, or 34% of revenue for the full year 2021.

Cash flow from operations was $35.6 million for the full year 2022, or 16% of revenue.

Unlevered free cash flow was $54.2 million for the full year 2022, or 24% of revenue.

“Definitive Healthcare once again delivered in 2022 with a 34% year-over-year revenue growth rate and a 29% adjusted EBITDA margin – representing a Rule of 63 Performance.” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “This unique combination of high growth and profitability allows us to continue to effectively grow and scale the business, while maintaining a clear focus on maximizing our long-term success and value creation for customers and shareholders.”

Recent Business and Operating Highlights:

Customer Wins

In the fourth quarter, Definitive Healthcare had multiple key customer wins, including:

One of the world’s largest and most renowned cancer treatment and research institutions purchased a multi-year enterprise subscription to HospitalView and Atlas All-Payor Claims to inform their strategy for partnering with leading hospitals across the country.



A large biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA interference therapeutics purchased a multi-year enterprise subscription to our HospitalView and Atlas All-Payor Claims to design and execute a strategy for selling into Integrated Delivery Networks.

One of the nation’s largest health insurance and service companies significantly expanded its relationship with Definitive Healthcare. This client originally used PhysicianView and PhysicanGroupView products to map physicians to provider organizations. In Q4, the contract expanded to cover their entire organization and added multiple new products. The organization also purchased integration services to connect Definitive Healthcare data into their internal data environments.



The world’s largest private global pharmaceutical company signed a contract for a six-figure expansion of Passport Promotional Analytics into two new therapy areas, and as a result, the combined Definitive Healthcare ARR across all product lines at this company is now more than $1M.

“The Definitive Healthcare platform and our Atlas Dataset are increasingly seen as must-haves for any business looking to efficiently and effectively sell into the complex, fragmented $4 trillion U.S. healthcare market,” noted Robert Musslewhite. “These wins represent not only our ability to continue to grow the number of customers we serve, but also our ability to expand these relationships over the long term.”

Innovation

On February 2, 2023, Definitive Healthcare introduced the Atlas Dataset, which provides a longitudinal, comprehensive, and current picture of the healthcare market.

Combining multiple datasets on more than 15 million healthcare experts and professionals and 300,000 healthcare organizations, the Atlas Dataset has multiple components, including:

Atlas Reference & Affiliation provides clients with unique visibility into the operations of and connections between healthcare providers and healthcare organizations. This dataset spans more than 30 separate reference categories, including executive contact information, physical business address, organizational hierarchy, and more.



Atlas All-Payor Claims, previously known as the ClaimsMX product, contains billions of de-identified patient-level data points that enables longitudinal analysis of healthcare activity across payors and sites of care. This data includes both hospital and medical claims from commercial, Medicare, Medicaid, federal programs, and other payors.



Atlas Prescription Claims, formerly known as the ClaimsRx product, contains billions of all-payor life cycle pharmacy and direct prescription claims so users can understand the volume of claims that are paid, rejected and reversed.



Atlas Experts contains information on more than 13 million key opinion leaders, medical science and scientific researchers and academics, and healthcare providers. The dataset also includes millions of data points from publications, clinical trials, meeting presentations, grants, social media, advisory boards, and news outlets so clients can get an accurate understanding of the scientific activity happening for virtually any therapy area or disease state.



As part of the Atlas Dataset launch, Definitive Healthcare refined the methodology used to master payor and patient data, while implementing additional layers of cleansing and data linkage to deliver more detailed and granular reporting, longitudinal and referral analysis, and increased accuracy for patient cohort creation.

According to an independent third-party survey conducted in November 2022, the Atlas Dataset ranked first or second in each of the top ten use cases for healthcare reference and affiliation data.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of February 23, 2023, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

First Quarter 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $56.5 – 58.5 million, a median 15% increase year over year.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $13.5 – 14.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $15.0 – 16.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be in the range of $6.5 – 7.5 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be $0.03 – 0.05 per share on approximately 154.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Full Year 2023:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $249.0 – 255.0 million, a 14% increase from prior year at the midpoint.

Adjusted Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $61.5 – 65.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $67.0 – 71.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income is expected to be in the range of $30.0 – 34.0 million.

Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share is expected to be in the range of $0.19 – 0.23 on approximately 155.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding.



Conference Call Information

Definitive Healthcare will host a conference call today, February 23, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook. To access the call, dial (877) 407-3982 (domestic) or (201) 493-6780 (international). The conference ID number is 13735042. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through March 9, 2023 at (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13735042. A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Definitive Healthcare’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except number of shares and par value; unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 146,934 387,498 Short-term investments 184,939 — Accounts receivable, net 58,799 43,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,686 6,518 Current portion of deferred contract costs 10,387 6,880 Total current assets 413,745 444,232 Property and equipment, net 4,464 5,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 9,681 — Other assets 4,683 8,431 Deferred contract costs, net of current portion 14,596 11,667 Investment in equity securities — 32,675 Intangible assets, net 350,722 352,470 Goodwill 1,323,102 1,261,444 Total assets $ 2,120,993 $ 2,115,988 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,948 4,651 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,748 22,658 Current portion of deferred revenue 99,692 83,611 Current portion of term loan 8,594 6,875 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,521 — Total current liabilities 132,503 117,795 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue 236 412 Term loan, net of current portion 255,765 263,808 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 9,969 — Tax receivable agreements liability 156,311 153,529 Deferred tax liabilities 75,737 75,888 Other long-term liabilities 3,251 1,294 Total liabilities 633,772 612,726 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 105,138,273 and 97,030,095 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 105 97 Class B Common Stock, par value $0.00001, 65,000,000 shares authorized, 50,433,101 and 48,923,952 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2022, and 58,244,627 and 55,488,221 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 972,077 890,724 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,668 62 Accumulated deficit (23,714 ) (17,677 ) Noncontrolling interests 535,085 630,056 Total equity 1,487,221 1,503,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,120,993 $ 2,115,988





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share amounts and per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 60,599 $ 46,313 $ 222,653 $ 166,154 Cost of revenue: Cost of revenue exclusive of amortization (1) 7,149 5,526 25,866 19,421 Amortization 2,646 5,372 16,759 21,268 Gross profit 50,804 35,415 180,028 125,465 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 23,523 17,384 89,585 56,387 Product development (1) 10,129 5,748 34,890 18,565 General and administrative (1) 15,217 11,637 48,781 30,528 Depreciation and amortization 10,040 9,865 40,145 38,679 Transaction, integration, and restructuring expenses 1,528 2,955 7,890 6,287 Total operating expenses 60,437 47,589 221,291 150,446 Loss from operations (9,633 ) (12,174 ) (41,263 ) (24,981 ) Other income (expense), net: Other income, net 807 — 10,236 143 Interest expense, net (1,483 ) (1,915 ) (8,413 ) (25,871 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (9,873 ) Total other (expense) income, net (676 ) (1,915 ) 1,823 (35,601 ) Loss before income taxes (10,309 ) (14,089 ) (39,440 ) (60,582 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 17,044 (675 ) 17,185 (675 ) Net income (loss) 6,735 (14,764 ) (22,255 ) (61,257 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Definitive OpCo prior to the Reorganization Transactions — — — (33,343 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,691 ) (5,065 ) (16,218 ) (10,237 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Definitive Healthcare Corp. $ 10,426 $ (9,699 ) $ (6,037 ) $ (17,677 ) Net income (loss) per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average Common Stock outstanding: Basic 105,082,585 92,551,423 101,114,105 91,916,151 Diluted 154,006,454 92,551,423 101,114,105 91,916,151 (1) Amounts include equity-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 244 $ 198 $ 942 $ 277 Sales and marketing 2,446 1,363 13,508 1,930 Product development 2,504 729 7,805 1,070 General and administrative 6,230 3,329 14,179 6,680 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 11,424 $ 5,619 $ 36,434 $ 9,957





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (amounts in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,735 $ (14,764 ) $ (22,255 ) $ (61,257 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 472 558 2,193 1,751 Amortization of intangible assets 12,214 14,679 54,711 58,196 Amortization of deferred contract costs 2,542 1,598 8,816 4,793 Equity-based compensation 11,424 5,619 36,434 9,957 Amortization of debt issuance costs 175 176 702 1,698 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 556 556 1,325 632 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 9,843 Non-cash restructuring charges related to office leases — — 1,023 — Tax receivable agreement remeasurement (1,078 ) — (9,374 ) — Changes in fair value of contingent consideration 1,250 595 1,250 3,764 Deferred income taxes (17,087 ) 682 (17,293 ) 682 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25,676 ) (15,905 ) (13,222 ) (10,726 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,681 ) (3,168 ) (127 ) (3,729 ) Deferred contract costs (5,182 ) (5,398 ) (15,252 ) (14,441 ) Contingent consideration — — (6,400 ) — Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,598 ) 5,053 358 1,088 Deferred revenue 15,714 13,938 12,690 22,961 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,220 ) 4,219 35,579 25,212 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and other assets (4,871 ) (1,069 ) (8,326 ) (6,731 ) Purchases of short-term investments (120,695 ) — (337,961 ) — Maturities of short-term investments 57,680 — 153,680 — Cash paid for acquisitions and investments, net of cash acquired — (40,000 ) (56,296 ) (40,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67,886 ) (41,069 ) (248,903 ) (46,731 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Proceeds from term loan — — — 275,000 Repayments of term loans and delayed draw term loan (1,719 ) (1,718 ) (6,875 ) (474,460 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,371 ) — (4,116 ) — Payment of contingent consideration — — (1,100 ) (1,500 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — — (3,511 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of underwriting discounts — 382,140 — 834,952 Repurchase of outstanding equity / Definitive OpCo units — (138,960 ) — (231,772 ) Payments of equity offering issuance costs (435 ) (5,796 ) (1,734 ) (11,709 ) Member contributions — — — 5,500 Member distributions (5,932 ) (989 ) (12,871 ) (8,128 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,457 ) 234,677 (26,696 ) 384,372 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (81,563 ) 197,827 (240,020 ) 362,853 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (331 ) (81 ) (544 ) (129 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 228,828 189,752 387,498 24,774 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 146,934 $ 387,498 $ 146,934 $ 387,498 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 3,195 $ 1,982 $ 10,443 $ 29,569 Income taxes — — — 13 Acquisitions: Net assets acquired, net of cash acquired $ — $ — $ 97,296 $ — Initial cash investment in prior year — — (40,000 ) — Contingent consideration — — (1,000 ) — Net cash paid for acquisitions $ — $ — $ 56,296 $ — Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 1,166 $ 654 $ 1,166 $ 654 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activities: Unpaid equity offering costs included in accrued expenses $ — $ 1,299 $ — $ 1,299





Definitive Healthcare Corp. Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Closest GAAP Equivalent Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Cash Flow to Unlevered Free Cash Flow

(in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flow from operations $ (4,220 ) $ 4,219 $ 35,579 $ 25,212 Purchases of property, equipment and other assets (4,871 ) (1,069 ) (8,326 ) (6,731 ) Interest paid in cash 3,195 1,982 10,443 29,569 Transaction, integration and restructuring expenses paid in cash (a) 582 2,360 6,326 2,523 Earnout payment (b) — — 6,400 — Other non-recurring items (c) 1,043 1,467 3,781 4,780 Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ (4,271 ) $ 8,959 $ 54,203 $ 55,353 (a) Transaction and integration expenses paid in cash primarily represent legal, accounting and consulting expenses related to our acquisitions, including a go-to market integration project conducted in the third quarter of 2022. Restructuring expenses paid in cash primarily represent rent and exit costs related to office relocations.

(b) Earnout payment represents final settlement of contingent consideration included in cash flow from operations.

(c) Non-recurring items represent expenses that are typically one-time, non-operational in nature, and unrelated to our core operations. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 6,735 $ (14,764 ) $ (22,255 ) $ (61,257 ) Add: Income tax (benefit) provision (17,044 ) 675 (17,185 ) 675 Add: Interest expense, net 1,483 1,915 8,413 25,871 Add: Loss from extinguishment from debt — — — 9,873 Add: Other income, net (807 ) — (10,236 ) (143 ) Loss from operations (9,633 ) (12,174 ) (41,263 ) (24,981 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations 11,969 14,402 53,667 57,148 Add: Equity-based compensation 11,424 5,619 36,434 9,957 Add: Transaction, integration and restructuring expenses 1,528 2,955 7,890 6,287 Add: Other non-recurring items 1,043 1,467 3,781 4,780 Adjusted Operating Income 16,331 12,269 60,509 53,191 Less: Interest expense, net (1,483 ) (1,915 ) (8,413 ) (25,871 ) Less: Recurring income tax benefit (a) 1,197 176 1,730 176 Less: Foreign currency (loss) gain (271 ) — 862 143 Less: Tax impacts of adjustments to net income (loss) (5,290 ) (3,960 ) (18,760 ) (14,264 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 10,484 $ 6,570 $ 35,928 $ 13,375 Shares for Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (b) 154,006,454 150,934,243 153,601,602 150,326,443 Adjusted Net Income Per Share $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ 0.23 $ 0.09 (a) Non-recurring income tax (benefit) provision items were primarily driven by the impact of changes in the state effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2022.

(b) Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by giving effect to all potential weighted average Class A common stock and any securities that are convertible into Class A common stock, including Definitive OpCo units and restricted stock units. The dilutive effect of outstanding awards and convertible securities is reflected in diluted earnings per share by application of the treasury stock method assuming proceeds from unrecognized compensation as required by GAAP. Fully diluted shares are 159,134,761 and 157,374,972 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Loss) (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 6,735 $ (14,764 ) $ (22,255 ) $ (61,257 ) Interest expense, net 1,483 1,915 8,413 25,871 Income tax (benefit) provision (17,044 ) 675 (17,185 ) 675 Loss from extinguishment of debt — — — 9,873 Depreciation & amortization 12,686 15,237 56,904 59,947 EBITDA 3,860 3,063 25,877 35,109 Other income, net (a) (807 ) — (10,236 ) (143 ) Equity-based compensation (b) 11,424 5,619 36,434 9,957 Transaction, integration and restructuring expenses (c) 1,528 2,955 7,890 6,287 Other non-recurring items (d) 1,043 1,467 3,781 4,780 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,048 $ 13,104 $ 63,746 $ 55,990 Revenue $ 60,599 $ 46,313 $ 222,653 $ 166,154 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 % 28 % 29 % 34 % (a) Primarily represents foreign exchange and TRA liability remeasurement gains and losses.

(b) Equity-based compensation represents non-cash compensation expense recognized in association with equity awards made to employees and directors.

(c) Transaction and integration expenses primarily represent legal, accounting and consulting expenses and fair value adjustments for contingent consideration related to our acquisitions, including a go-to market integration project conducted in the third quarter of 2022. Restructuring expenses relate to impairment and restructuring charges related to office relocations.

(d) Non-recurring items represent expenses that are typically one-time, non-operational in nature, and unrelated to our core operations. Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to GAAP Gross Profit (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported gross profit $ 50,804 $ 35,415 $ 180,028 $ 125,465 Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments (a) 2,401 5,095 15,715 20,220 Equity-based compensation 244 198 942 277 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 53,449 $ 40,708 $ 196,685 $ 145,962 Revenue 60,599 46,313 222,653 166,154 Adjusted Gross Margin 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % (a) Amortization of intangible assets resulting from purchase accounting adjustments represents non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles, primarily resulting from the Advent acquisition.



