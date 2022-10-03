U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,678.43
    +92.81 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,490.89
    +765.38 (+2.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,815.43
    +239.82 (+2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,708.87
    +44.15 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.34
    +3.85 (+4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.60
    +36.60 (+2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    20.76
    +1.72 (+9.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9827
    +0.0026 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    -0.1530 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0153 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5480
    -0.1810 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.52
    +415.67 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.05
    +8.70 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.76
    +14.95 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

DEFINITY ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN MCDOUGALL INSURANCE, BUILDING A BROKER PARTNERSHIP WITH PROVEN M&A EXPERTISE

·6 min read

(TSX: DFY)

Highlights

  • Acquisition of established broker partner with a track record of profitable growth

  • Builds on strong, pre-existing relationship between Definity and McDougall

  • Provides earnings diversification for Definity via distribution income

  • Immediately accretive to Definity's operating ROE and operating EPS

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) announced today that the company has increased its ownership interest in McDougall Insurance ("McDougall") from approximately 25% to 75% for cash consideration of $217 million (subject to post-closing adjustments), bringing its total investment to $251 million.

Definity Financial Corporation (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)
Definity Financial Corporation (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)

Founded in 1946, McDougall is one of Ontario's largest property and casualty insurance brokerages, representing more than 50 insurance companies and with operations across over 40 branches with more than 450 employees. Definity and McDougall solidified their long-standing partnership with an initial equity investment in 2017. Since then, McDougall has completed 14 broker acquisitions and more than doubled its annual premium base to approximately $500 million.

Distribution partnerships are a key area of focus for Definity's corporate strategy, given the diversification benefits they can provide as a complementary source of income. Combining McDougall's operating income with Definity's other broker investments, Definity expects to generate operating income1 before taxes and minority interests from them in excess of $40 million annually (versus $8 million for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2021). The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to operating ROE1 and operating earnings per share1.

"With growing revenue and robust operating margins, McDougall is a strong franchise that we believe has an even brighter future ahead of it," said Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer, Definity. "We have been equity partners with McDougall for over five years, and are excited by the opportunity to expand that partnership and build on their track record of success. We admire their entrepreneurial culture, their ability to attract talent and their capacity to grow the business, both organically and via proven acquisition capabilities. We are thrilled that Ross and the full leadership team maintain a meaningful ownership position, as we believe this enhances our mutual commitment to McDougall's continued success."

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Definity, which we believe will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and further our ambition to reach an annual premium base of $1 billion. This growth aspiration will provide more opportunities for our employees and also strengthen our value proposition for our customers", stated Ross McDougall, Chief Executive Officer, McDougall. "The unique structure of this partnership will allow us to maintain and expand the McDougall operations, providing a home for more brokers to join us and keep equity in the business going forward."

The acquisition was completed on October 3, 2022 and was financed by Definity's excess capital position. Definity continues to hold significant excess capital and strong leverage capacity for future opportunities.

_______________________________

1

This is a supplementary financial measure, non-GAAP financial measure, or a non-GAAP ratio. Please refer to Supplementary financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this news release, and Section 11 – Supplementary financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in the Q2-2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 2, 2022 for further details, which is available on the Company's website at www.definityfinancial.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

 

About Definity Financial Corporation 
Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.4 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 and over $7.7 billion in assets as at June 30, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements 
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Definity's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the acquisition of McDougall, the accretive impact of the acquisition on operating ROE and operating EPS, diversification benefits on income, future expected distribution income, future transactions and acquisitions, impact on Definity's operating income and book value, timing and amount of post-closing adjustments, and impact on McDougall's growth plans and annual premium base objective, among others. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "likely", "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other similar or comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Definity's control. Such risks and uncertainties are included in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Management and Corporate Governance" sections of Definity's management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise indicated, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of October 3, 2022 and are subject to change after that date. Definity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Supplementary Financial Measures and Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Ratios  
We measure and evaluate performance of our business using a number of financial measures. Among these measures are the "supplementary financial measures", "non-GAAP financial measures", and "non-GAAP ratios" (as such terms are defined under Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 52-112 – Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure), and in each case are not standardized financial measures under GAAP. The supplementary financial measures, non-GAAP financial measures, and non-GAAP ratios in this news release may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under GAAP. These measures are used by financial analysts and others in the P&C insurance industry and facilitate management's comparisons to our historical operating results in assessing our results and strategic and operational decision-making. For more information about these supplementary financial measures, non-GAAP financial measures, and non-GAAP ratios, including (where applicable) definitions and explanations of how these measures provide useful information, refer to Section 11 – Supplementary financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in the Q2-2022 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 2, 2022, which is available on our website at www.definityfinancial.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/03/c8675.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Slammed on the Brakes Monday Morning

    The catalyst that sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker plunging was quarterly vehicle deliveries that fell short of expectations. In a press release that dropped Sunday, Tesla revealed its third-quarter production and delivery numbers, and while the growth was robust, investors wanted more. In its press release, Tesla addressed the issue, saying, "Historically, our delivery volumes have skewed toward the end of each quarter ... [but] as our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity."

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.

  • Why Carnival Stock Fell 2.7% on the Market's Up Day

    Shares of cruise line operator Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) fell 2.6% on Monday, which may not seem like very much. According to The Fly, analysts Brandt Montour, Benjamin Chaiken, and Christopher Stathoulopoulos -- of Barclays, Credit Suisse, and Susquehanna, respectively -- all lowered their price targets for Carnival this morning.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA), which have trailed the broader market in recent months, were particularly strong on Monday, up more than 5% on a day when investors are shopping for potential bargains. Boeing shares have been hit particularly hard in recent months. In fact, Boeing announced a number of new jet orders during the period, a sign that demand is holding up.

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Medical Properties (MPW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Alcoa, Century Aluminum, and Uranium Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Stock markets flipped the page last week on a miserable third quarter of 2022, in which the S&P 500 fell 9% in September alone, bringing year-to-date losses for 2022 to 25%. Metals stocks in particular are joining the rally today, with shares of aluminum producers Alcoa (NYSE: AA) and Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) gaining 10% and 17%, respectively. On a related note, the London Metal Exchange (LME) is reportedly preparing to ban trading in Russian aluminum, curtailing global supplies of the metal at the same time as Bloomberg reports that demand for it in China is starting to revive.

  • Blue Apron stock plunges amid Canaccord deal, CFO departure

    Shares of Blue Apron are down sharply after the company reached a $15 million stock deal with Canaccord and also announced the departure of its CFO.

  • Logistics Not to Blame for Tesla’s Deliveries Miss. There Is a Much Bigger Reason.

    Tesla shares are getting hammered after weaker-than-expected third-quarter delivery numbers. The reason isn't 'cars in transit.'

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Why Ford, QuantumScape, and ChargePoint Shares Rose Today

    Third-quarter data from automakers is beginning to trickle in, and EV adoption seems to be as strong as has been expected.

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Wells Fargo stock, downgrades Citigroup

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Goldman Sachs analyst's decision to upgrade Wells Fargo stock to Buy and downgrade Citigroup stock to Neutral.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Tapping the Brakes Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were sliding this morning on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors may be reacting to the fact that fellow EV maker Tesla delivered fewer vehicles in the third quarter than Wall Street was estimating. EV investors often look to other companies to gauge how well the industry is doing, and it appears that Rivian shareholders took Tesla's latest vehicle production and delivery numbers as a troubling sign for other EV companies.

  • Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose as much as 3.2%, semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped as much as 3.7%, and streaming video pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 4.3%. The latest report on manufacturing data provided investors with the excuse they were looking for to buy shares of beaten-down technology stocks. The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) came in at 50.9%, down from 52.8% in August.

  • Why Viasat Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Satellite communications company Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) has agreed to sell a large portion of its military business to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) for nearly $2 billion. Investors are excited by the deal, sending shares of Viasat up as much as 48%. Viasat provides satellite and broadband services to a range of government, commercial, and consumer markets, including providing the in-flight Wi-Fi on Southwest Airlines flights.

  • Tesla Just Missed Delivery Estimates. Here's Why It's Time To Buy

    Tesla stock fell after its latest delivery news, but sellers aren't looking at the whole picture.

  • Investors Heavily Search AT&T Inc. (T): Here is What You Need to Know

    AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Reasons You Might Want to Buy Intel Stock Despite Its Challenges

    The semiconductor industry has experienced shortages and rapid increases in demand amid the explosion of new tech applications. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger seeks to get Intel back on top with initiatives to retake the technical lead and invest heavily in new foundries. Despite the focus on the likes of Nvidia and AMD, Intel remains an industry behemoth.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in AGNC Investment 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Investors who were attracted by a big yield learned a difficult lesson about mortgage REITs over the past decade with AGNC Investment.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.