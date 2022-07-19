U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.69
    +105.84 (+2.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,827.05
    +754.44 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,713.15
    +353.10 (+3.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    +60.91 (+3.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.85
    +1.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0230
    +0.0080 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2001
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1610
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,585.33
    +1,880.55 (+8.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.55
    +27.70 (+5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS ON AUGUST 2, 2022 AND HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL THE FOLLOWING DAY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DFY.TO

WATERLOO, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) will release its second quarter of 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. It will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/.

Definity Financial Corporation (“Definity”) (TSX: DFY) will release its second quarter of 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. It will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/ (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)
Definity Financial Corporation (“Definity”) (TSX: DFY) will release its second quarter of 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. It will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/ (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) where Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Mather, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer; Paul MacDonald, Executive Vice-President, Personal Insurance; and Fabian Richenberger, Executive Vice-President, Commercial Insurance will discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The conference call is available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call ten minutes before the start of the call.

The archived webcast will be available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations following the call. A replay of the call will be also available on August 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and available until midnight on August 10, 2022. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), passcode 897973.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation is the parent company to some of Canada's most long-standing and innovative multi-channel, property and casualty insurance companies and distributors, including Economical Insurance, Sonnet Insurance, Family Insurance Solutions, and Petline Insurance. Definity had over $3.3 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 and over $7.5 billion in assets as at March 31, 2022.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/19/c8461.html

Recommended Stories