DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER RESULTS ON AUGUST 2, 2022 AND HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL THE FOLLOWING DAY

WATERLOO, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) will release its second quarter of 2022 results after the market close on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. It will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Wednesday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) where Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Mather, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer; Paul MacDonald, Executive Vice-President, Personal Insurance; and Fabian Richenberger, Executive Vice-President, Commercial Insurance will discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The conference call is available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call ten minutes before the start of the call.

The archived webcast will be available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations following the call. A replay of the call will be also available on August 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and available until midnight on August 10, 2022. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), passcode 897973.

