DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 10, 2022 AND HOLD EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL THE FOLLOWING DAY

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) will release its third quarter of 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. It will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/.

Definity Financial Corporation (“Definity”) (TSX: DFY) will release its third quarter of 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022. It will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/. (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Friday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) where Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Mather, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer; Paul MacDonald, Executive Vice-President, Personal Insurance and Digital Channels; and Fabian Richenberger, Executive Vice-President, Commercial Insurance and Insurance Operations will discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The conference call is available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call ten minutes before the start of the call.

The archived webcast will be available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations following the call. A replay of the call will be also available on November 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and available until midnight on November 18, 2022. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), passcode 781211.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.4 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 and over $7.7 billion in assets as at June 30, 2022.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/27/c9817.html