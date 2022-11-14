U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROWAN SAUNDERS TO HOLD VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT WITH RBC CAPITAL MARKETS

·1 min read

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY), will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Geoffrey Kwan, Managing Director of Global Research at RBC Capital Markets, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Definity Financial Corporation files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)
Definity Financial Corporation files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)

A link to access the webcast replay will be available following the event here: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.5 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 and over $7.9 billion in assets as at September 30, 2022.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c0928.html

