Definity Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Rowan Saunders to hold virtual fireside chat with BMO

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY), will join BMO Capital Markets equity analyst Tom MacKinnon on February 14, 2022. The 45-minute event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will focus on how Definity will execute against its strategic priorities.

To access the webcast, please visit: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full video webcast will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) is a multi-channel insurance company, offering personal and commercial insurance through Economical Insurance, Sonnet Insurance Company, Petline Insurance Company, and Family Insurance Solutions Inc.

