Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of March to CA$0.16. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Definity Financial's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Definity Financial was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Definity Financial Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.623 in 2022 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$0.64. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. Definity Financial hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Definity Financial has grown earnings per share at 27% per year over the past three years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Definity Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Definity Financial is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments.

