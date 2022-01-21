U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    -30.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,464.00
    -152.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,691.75
    -149.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.60
    -9.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.40
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.34 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • Vix

    25.59
    +1.74 (+7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8000
    -0.3000 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,921.31
    -1,860.05 (-4.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.66
    -55.60 (-5.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,351.08
    -421.85 (-1.52%)
     

Definity First Appoints Freddy Castro as CEO

Definity First
·2 min read

Professional IT Consulting firm Definity First is pleased to announce the appointment of Freddy Castro as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Definity First

Definity First
Definity First
Definity First

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After serving 16 years in multiple roles with the company, including director of operations in which he oversaw all consulting functions, Freddy Castro is committed to continue offering Definity First's clients and partners the same quality of service they have come to know and love.

"I've been working with the founders of the company basically since the start," Castro explained. "Having that familiarity and experience, I am both thankful and primed for the opportunity to start contributing to the company and our customers as CEO."

With nearly 20 years of market presence and continuous growth, Definity First helped create and perfect the formula required for an ideal nearshore strategic partner. Be it software product development, low-code business applications, or cloud IaaS-PaaS, the company has always been on the industry's frontline, helping innovate business operations and deliver cutting-edge software products.

"We have such a unique and talented team, who have made possible each of our successes. I am honored to be the one that will lead the company in this new chapter," he said.

With this new strategic appointment, Definity First is transforming itself to align with forward-thinking practices that bring innovation and profitability to its clients.

Castro's appointment as CEO is effective immediately.

About Definity First
Definity First specializes in Nearshore Software Development Services, Cloud Business Applications & Microsoft Technologies. Definity First combines tech talent with extensive experience to implement effective enterprise-grade solutions powered by 18+ years of experience in the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Magdalena Hernandez
magda.hernandez@definityfirst.com
310-455-6188

Related Images






Image 1: Definity First


Definity First Appoints Freddy Castro as CEO



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the fourth trading day in a row, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock is falling. Down 3.5% as of 1:35 p.m. ET, Rivian stock actually costs less today than it did at its initial public offering (IPO) two months ago. First and foremost, Rivian is an unprofitable electric truck start-up.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • Airline stocks sink, Peloton stock tumbles, Luminar shares soar

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss how revenues for airlines are declining amid the surge in Omicron cases, Peloton shares are falling today, and Luminar stock is rising on reports of a self-driving deal with Mercedes-Benz.

  • Netflix shares sink after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower, Netflix slides after subscribers miss

    Earlier, the Nasdaq dropped another more than 1%, adding to losses after sinking into a correction earlier this week.

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Stock market could drop another 10% soon: top strategist

    Market bulls should proceed with caution, warns a top strategist at Morgan Stanley.

  • Moderna stock fell to ‘overly high expectations:’ Jefferies Managing Director

    Moderna has seen a meteoric rise in growth to become a household name as one of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers. However, the stock has slumped as of late — down around 60% from a September 2021 high of nearly $450.

  • Stocks Drop With Futures, Bonds Up as Nerves Fray: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures declined and stocks fell Friday after a late-day reversal on Wall Street as sentiment skidded on some shaky company earnings reports and the prospect of tighter Federal Reserve policy.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Double

  • Steelmaker CEO Warns North America Market a ‘Falling Knife’

    (Bloomberg) -- The North American steel market is in for some rough months ahead, with excess supplies, rising inventories and shrinking demand, according to the head of Stelco Holdings Inc. Steelmaker shares fell.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham Doubles Dow