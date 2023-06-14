Deflation Pushes PPI To 28-Month Lows; Google's Dominance in Ad Tech Under European Scrutiny; Disney Delays Avatar, Marvel & Star Wars Release: Today's Top Stories

Warren Buffett , the renowned investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , recently made scathing remarks about the state of the American healthcare system, describing it as a "tapeworm in the American economy." Buffett's assessment is supported by a new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group, which reveals alarming statistics about the U.S. healthcare system.

Despite spending more on healthcare than any other high-income country, the United States has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases. The report also highlights that the U.S. has the highest deaths from avoidable or treatable causes and the highest maternal and infant death rates compared to peer nations.