U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,440.29
    -33.46 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,551.18
    -200.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,050.00
    -131.92 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,226.32
    -6.59 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    -1.11 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.10
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.34 (-1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1740
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3790
    +0.0480 (+3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3750
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9730
    +0.2550 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,502.96
    -60.55 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.53
    -18.01 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.71
    -58.77 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Defy Partners leads $3M round into sales intelligence platform Aircover

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Aircover raised $3 million in seed funding to continue developing its real-time sales intelligence platform.

Defy Partners led the round with participation from Firebolt Ventures, Flex Capital, Ridge Ventures and a group of angel investors.

The company, headquartered in the Bay Area, aims to give sales teams insights relevant to closing the sale as they are meeting with customers. Aircover’s conversational AI software integrates with Zoom and automates parts of the sales process to lead to more effective conversations.

“One of the goals of launching the Zoom SDK was to provide developers with the tools they need to create valuable and engaging experiences for our mutual customers and integrations ecosystem," said Zoom's CTO Brendan Ittelson via email. "Aircover’s focus on building sales intelligence directly into the meeting, to guide customer-facing teams through the entire sales cycle, is the type of innovation we had envisioned when we set out to create a broader platform."

Aircover’s founding team of Andrew Levy, Alex Young and Andrew’s brother David Levy worked together at Apteligent, a company co-founded and led by Andrew Levy, that was sold to VMware in 2017.

Chatting about pain points on the sales process over the years, Levy said it felt like the solution was always training the sales team more. However, by the time everyone was trained, that information would largely be out-of-date.

Instead, they created Aircover to be a software tool on top of video conferencing that performs real-time transcription of the conversation and then analysis to put the right content in front of the sales person at the right time based on customer issues and questions. This means that another sales expert doesn’t need to be pulled in or an additional call scheduled to provide answers to questions.

“We are anticipating that knowledge and parsing it out at key moments to provide more leverage to subject matter experts,” Andrew Levy told TechCrunch. “It’s like a sales assistant coming in to handle any issue.”

He considers Aircover in a similar realm with other sales team solutions, like Chorus.ai, which was recently scooped up by ZoomInfo, and Gong, but sees his company carving out space in real-time meeting experiences. Other tools also record the meetings, but to be reviewed after the call is completed.

“That can’t change the outcome of the sale, which is what we are trying to do,” Levy added.

The new funding will be used for product development. Levy intends to double his small engineering team by the end of the month.

He calls what Aircover is doing a “large interesting problem we are solving that requires some difficult technology because it is real time,” which is why the company was eager to partner with Bob Rosin, partner at Defy Partners, who joins Aircover’s board of directors as part of the investment.

Rosin joined Defy in 2020 after working on the leadership teams of Stripe, LinkedIn and Skype. He said sales and customer teams need tools in the moment, and while some are useful in retrospect, people want them to be live, in front of the customer.

“In the early days, tools helped before and after, but in the moment when they need the most help, we are not seeing many doing it,” Rosin added. “Aircover has come up with the complete solution.”

The essential revenue software stack

 

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Things to Know About MongoDB Stock

    Shares of database company MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) soared earlier this month following a second-quarter report that blew away expectations. The database market is moving to the cloud, and MongoDB is angling to be the provider of choice. Here are five things investors need to know about this innovative database company.

  • The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15

    A few days before the iPhone 13 arrives in stores on September 24th, Apple will officially release iOS 15 with a ton of new features. iOS 15 will arrive on September 20th and will be available as a free update for both iPhone users. Originally introduced at WWDC earlier this year, iOS 15 is chock-full … The post The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15 appeared first on BGR.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed morning for Dogecoin following Wednesday’s gains. A fall back through the day’s pivot would leave support levels in play, however.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Slack Integration Roadmap Expected At Dreamforce

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock while Salesforce’s acquisitions raise issues. With the Slack deal closing, merger synergies will be key.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 16th, 2021

    Following a bullish session on Wednesday, a move back through Wednesday’s highs would support another day of gains.

  • Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure profits

    Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday forecast that within four years, about half its revenue will come from software and other recurring sales, but its chief financial officer told Reuters high chip prices in its hardware business will keep pressuring overall profits. Cisco is the biggest maker of networking gear for data centers and corporate campuses, but it is shifting toward selling recurring subscriptions for software such as its WebEx collaboration service and cybersecurity services. At an event with Wall Street analysts, Cisco said it believes the portion of its revenue coming from subscriptions will rise from 44% notched for its fiscal 2021 ended July 31 to 50% by fiscal 2025.

  • Microsoft To Launch Office 2021 On Oct 5

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced the launch of the consumer version of its productivity suite Office 2021 on October 5. The launch coincides with Microsoft's Windows 11 launch. The Office 2021 is also a one-time purchase like its predecessor and is available on Windows and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) macOS. Office 2021 caters to those who do not wish to subscribe to Microsoft 365. Office 2021 will feature multiple improvements of Office LTSC, a variant for enterprise customers who cannot access t

  • Tencent bows to regulator, allows WeChat users access to rivals' links

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tencent Holdings's popular WeChat messaging app will start allowing users to access external links from Friday, days after regulators told the company and its rivals to end a long-standing practice of blocking each other's links. WeChat said on Friday that it will implement the changes in phases, starting with allowing users to access links in private, one-to-one chats once they upgraded to the latest version of WeChat, although it would continue to follow principles such as preventing excessive marketing. "At the same time, WeChat will also actively cooperate with other Internet platforms to implement this guidance and explore the technical possibilities of using WeChat services on other platforms, to achieve further interconnectivity."

  • Mirantis launches cloud-native data center-as-a-service software

    Mirantis has been around the block, starting way back as an OpenStack startup, but a few years ago the company began to embrace cloud-native development technologies like containers, microservices and Kubernetes. Today, it announced Mirantis Flow, a fully managed open source set of services designed to help companies manage a cloud-native data center environment, whether your infrastructure lives on-prem or in a public cloud. "We're about delivering to customers an open source-based cloud-to-cloud experience in the data center, on the edge, and interoperable with public clouds," Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder at Mirantis explained.

  • Microsoft lets people completely get rid of passwords

    Microsoft will let people go entirely without passwords. Options include its special app, its biometric features or verification codes that can be sent to your phone. The changes will come to a variety of Microsoft services such as Outlook and OneDrive, and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

  • No Return-to-Office Date? Remote Productivity Software Market Set for Growth

    Global collaboration software spending reached $22.6 billion in 2020, according to an IDC report, an increase of 32.9% since 2019. As the Delta variant continues to spread, companies are delaying their return-to-office plans, driving online teamwork market growth. September should have been the month when remote workers finally returned to the “old normal,” but many companies have changed their plans in light of the recent Covid surge. Tech giants such as Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Google (NASDAQ: G

  • MobileCoin CEO: 'Privacy Is a Fundamental Human Right'

    Joshua Goldbard, founder and CEO of MobileCoin, shares insights into the privacy-oriented and mobile-first crypto project's payments technology, stablecoin development, and regulatory concerns. He discusses the importance of privacy in financial transactions, adding "privacy is a fundamental human right." Plus, what differentiates MobileCoin from others within the history of in-app messaging, and what the $66 million venture capital raise in August means for its users.

  • Atlante Unveils a Trio of Explorer Yachts That Bring Style to Your Global Adventure

    The design language of the trio was inspired by traditional Italian “Navetta” gentleman’s yachts.

  • VCV will bring its virtual Eurorack synth to your DAW this November

    It's getting a major redesign, and a new pay-for Studio Edition with a VST plugin.

  • Confluent CEO Jay Kreps is coming to TC Sessions: SaaS for a fireside chat

    As companies process ever-increasing amounts of data, moving it in real time is a huge challenge for organizations. Confluent is a streaming data platform built on top of the open source Apache Kafka project that's been designed to process massive numbers of events. To discuss this, and more, Confluent CEO and co-founder Jay Kreps will be joining us at TC Sessions: SaaS on Oct 27th for a fireside chat.

  • The Battle for Digital Privacy Is Reshaping the Internet

    SAN FRANCISCO — Apple introduced a pop-up window for iPhones in April that asks people for their permission to be tracked by different apps. Google recently outlined plans to disable a tracking technology in its Chrome web browser. And Facebook said last month that hundreds of its engineers were working on a new method of showing ads without relying on people’s personal data. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The developments may seem like technical tinkering, but they w

  • iWave Announces a New Integration With DonorPerfect

    iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, announced today that it has launched a new integration with DonorPerfect, a donor management system (DMS) that enables nonprofit professionals to automate daily tasks, work more effectively as a team, and build meaningful relationships in their donor community.

  • Australia's two largest states trial facial recognition software to police pandemic rules

    Australia's two most populous states are trialling facial recognition software that lets police check people are home during COVID-19 quarantine, expanding trials that have sparked controversy to the vast majority of the country's population. Little-known tech firm Genvis Pty Ltd said on a website for its software that New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, home to Sydney, Melbourne and more than half of Australia's 25 million population, were trialling its facial recognition products.

  • Ketch raises another $20M as demand grows for its privacy data control platform

    Returning with Acrew for the second round are CRV, super{set} (the startup studio founded by Ketch's co-founders CEO Tom Chavez and CTO Vivek Vaidya), Ridge Ventures and Silicon Valley Bank. The new investment gives Ketch a total of $43 million raised since the company came out of stealth earlier this year. In 2020, Ketch introduced its data control platform for programmatic privacy, governance and security.

  • WhatsApp launches test of in-app business directory

    Facebook's messaging service WhatsApp on Wednesday launched a new feature to make it possible to search for businesses within its app for the first time, the company told Reuters. The test in São Paulo, Brazil, which allows WhatsApp users to find shops and services through a directory in the app, is the latest feature in Facebook's drive to bolster ecommerce on its services. "This could be ... the primary way that people start a commerce process in WhatsApp," Matt Idema, Facebook's vice president of business messaging, said in an interview this week.