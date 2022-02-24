U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,183.21
    -42.29 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,506.43
    -625.33 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,033.23
    -4.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,936.16
    -7.93 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.20
    +4.10 (+4.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.70
    +15.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    +0.22 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1172
    -0.0136 (-1.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0480 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3371
    -0.0172 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3600
    +0.3800 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,975.12
    -2,544.64 (-6.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    815.21
    +22.08 (+2.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.01
    -291.17 (-3.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Defy.vc’s Brian Rothenberg explains growth marketing strategies that don't break the bank at TC Early Stage

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Every founder wants to crack the code that will let them attract, engage and retain lots of customers quickly, consistently and at scale. Marketing tactics from the “aughts” — like email blasts and recycling the same keywords into a Google Adwords campaign — won’t cut it in today’s competitive startup market.

Although you might wish for a fast-forward button to achieve long-term sustainable growth, you’re out of luck. Instead, consider applying the art and science of growth marketing. When done correctly, growth marketing strategies can take your customer base to new heights, but it also gives you something even more valuable — highly engaged, loyal customers.

Implementing growth marketing strategies early in your startup journey is a smart move. That’s why we’ve invited Brian Rothenberg, a partner at defy.vc, to lead a session called Growth Marketing for Startups at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14. Rothenberg will break down growth marketing, how it can boost both your bottom line and your long-term viability, as well as how you can make the most of your marketing dollars.

Rothenberg knows whereof he speaks, and he brings a wealth of experience to the startup table. As an investment partner at defy.vc, he finds and supports entrepreneurs who create a new reality from their unique insight and vision. Rothenberg’s investments include Aalto, Fourthwall, Moment House, Novi, Office Together, PerkUp, PocketSuite, Snapwire and Thrilling.

Before joining defy.vc, Rothenberg served as Eventbrite’s first VP of Growth, scaling the company from a small startup to become the world’s largest event technology platform and marketplace for live experiences — with millions of users, $300 million in revenue and an IPO with close to a $3 billion market cap.

Earlier in his career, Rothenberg co-founded SkillSlate, a VC-backed local services marketplace. He built the business through its acquisition by TaskRabbit, which was later acquired by IKEA. He also served during Yahoo!’s first 10 years where, as the company’s youngest product manager, he helped build several of its early businesses.

Whether growth marketing is a new-to-you concept or you want to increase your knowledge and strengthen your marketing chops, this session is for you. Join Brian Rothenberg to better understand the benefits of growth marketing, and why it’s an essential strategy in the startup playbook.

TC Early Stage will provide entrepreneurs and "want"repreneurs plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. Register today before tickets run out and prices increase!

