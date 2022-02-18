U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

Degaussing Systems Market Size to Grow by 12915.00 units| Evolving Opportunities with American Superconductor Corp. and DA GROUP | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The degaussing systems market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market potential growth difference will be 12915.00 units from 2021 to 2026. However, the report identifies the market to witness a decelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Degaussing Systems Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For additional highlights on the degaussing systems market- Read Our FREE Sample Report

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Degaussing Systems Market Analysis Report by End-user (bulk carrier, oil tanker, container ships, and others) and Geography (MEA, APAC, South America, Europe, and North America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View Market Report Outlook

The degaussing systems market is driven by the development of advanced degaussing system. The development of advanced degaussing systems with new materials, like superconductors, which reduce the weight of the vessel and energy consumption of the degaussing equipment, is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the future. In addition, the high focus on degaussing systems in naval warfare is another factor supporting the degaussing systems market share growth in the upcoming years.

For more highlights on the trends, drivers, and challenges, Request FREE Sample

Top Degaussing Systems Players:

  • American Superconductor Corp.

  • DA GROUP

  • Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd

  • Groupe Gorge SA

  • IFEN SpA

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • Polyamp AB

  • Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

  • Vallon GmbH

Speak to Our Analysts for tailor-made reports containing additional market vendor insights

Degaussing Systems Market End-user Outlook (Volume, units, 2021-2026)

  • Bulk carrier - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Oil tanker - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Container ships - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The bulk carrier end-user segment held the largest degaussing systems market share in 2021. The segment will continue to account for the largest share during the forecast period. These carriers are specially designed to carry unpackaged bulk cargo or loose cargo such as grains, coal, ores, steel coils, and cement in its holds without any special packaging. In addition, bulk carriers have a total combined capacity of almost 346 million DWT. These factors are likely to boost this segment's growth during the forecast period.

Degaussing Systems Market Geography Outlook (Volume, units, 2021-2026)

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

The MEA region held the largest degaussing systems market share in 2021. The region is anticipated to contribute to 37% of the overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high number of new ship registrations in the advancing economies of the region. Panama, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), and Liberia are the key markets for degaussing systems in MEA. According to the United Nations conference on trade and development, the highest number of ship registrations were done in Liberia, West Africa. These factors are further likely to lead the regional market to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Want to learn about the contribution of each contributing segment? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports:

Ethernet Switch and Router Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Satellite Modem Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Degaussing Systems Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.80%

Market growth 2022-2026

12915.00 units

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

4.10

Regional analysis

MEA, APAC, South America, Europe, and North America

Performing market contribution

MEA at 37%

Key consumer countries

Liberia, Panama, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

American Superconductor Corp., DA GROUP, Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd, Groupe Gorge SA, IFEN SpA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Polyamp AB, Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc, and Vallon GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Bulk carrier - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Oil tanker - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Container ships - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • American Superconductor Corp.

  • DA GROUP

  • Dayatech Merin Sdn Bhd

  • Groupe Gorge SA

  • IFEN SpA

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

  • Polyamp AB

  • Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

  • Vallon GmbH

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/degaussing-systems-market-size-to-grow-by-12915-00-units-evolving-opportunities-with-american-superconductor-corp-and-da-group--17-000-technavio-reports-301484931.html

SOURCE Technavio

