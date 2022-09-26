Degenerative Disc Disease Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion, Launch of Innovative Products to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the degenerative disc disease market is the launch of innovative products. Technologically advanced products are more effective in treating DDD when compared to other treatments. For instance, in May 2020, DePuy Synthes announced the launch of the CONCORDE LIFT Interbody Implant. The device was designed to help treat DDD patients. It can simplify important stages of spinal fusion surgery, which will help restore spinal disc height between two vertebrae. Thus, the launch of innovative and technologically advanced products will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Degenerative Disc Disease Market 2022-2026

The degenerative disc disease market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into drugs and devices. The drugs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of DDD among the geriatric population. Spinal disc degeneration is prevalent among the elderly population. About 70% to 80% of people under the age of 50 and more than 90% of people over the age of 60 have degenerative disc disease. Initially, DDD is treated conservatively with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and over-the-counter or prescription drugs.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The US is a key country in the degenerative disc disease market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population. According to the World Bank Group (WBG), the population aged 65 and above (% of the total population) in the US reached 17% in 2021 from 13% in 2000.

Companies Covered

AnGes Inc.

Ankasa

B. Braun SE

BIOPHARM GmbH

BioRestorative Therapies Inc.

Biosplice Therapeutics Inc.

Bone Therapeutics SA

CalSpine MD

Cousin Biotech

DiscGenics Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Pfizer Inc.

RTI Surgical Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Ulrich Medical USA Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Report Coverage Details
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%
Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.03 billion
Market structure Fragmented
YoY growth (%) 8.0
Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution North America at 42%
Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Companies profiled AnGes Inc., Ankasa, B. Braun SE, BIOPHARM GmbH, BioRestorative Therapies Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, CalSpine MD, Cousin Biotech, DiscGenics Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Ulrich Medical USA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

