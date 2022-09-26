U.S. markets closed

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion, Launch of Innovative Products to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the degenerative disc disease market is the launch of innovative products. Technologically advanced products are more effective in treating DDD when compared to other treatments. For instance, in May 2020, DePuy Synthes announced the launch of the CONCORDE LIFT Interbody Implant. The device was designed to help treat DDD patients. It can simplify important stages of spinal fusion surgery, which will help restore spinal disc height between two vertebrae. Thus, the launch of innovative and technologically advanced products will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Degenerative Disc Disease Market 2022-2026

The degenerative disc disease market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Degenerative Disc Disease Market: Product Landscape

By product, the market has been segmented into drugs and devices. The drugs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of DDD among the geriatric population. Spinal disc degeneration is prevalent among the elderly population. About 70% to 80% of people under the age of 50 and more than 90% of people over the age of 60 have degenerative disc disease. Initially, DDD is treated conservatively with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and over-the-counter or prescription drugs.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The US is a key country in the degenerative disc disease market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population. According to the World Bank Group (WBG), the population aged 65 and above (% of the total population) in the US reached 17% in 2021 from 13% in 2000.

Companies Covered

  • AnGes Inc.

  • Ankasa

  • B. Braun SE

  • BIOPHARM GmbH

  • BioRestorative Therapies Inc.

  • Biosplice Therapeutics Inc.

  • Bone Therapeutics SA

  • CalSpine MD

  • Cousin Biotech

  • DiscGenics Inc.

  • Globus Medical Inc.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • RTI Surgical Inc.

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Ulrich Medical USA Inc.

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

What our reports offer

  • Market share calculations for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

  • Market trends (opportunities, drivers, threats, challenges, recommendations, and investment opportunities)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments according to market estimates

  • Competitive landscaping recording the key common trends

  • Company profiling with financials, detailed strategies, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advances

Women's Health Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The women's health therapeutics market share is expected to increase by USD 30.35 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Mental Health Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The mental health market share is expected to increase by USD 201.41 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Degenerative Disc Disease Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.03 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AnGes Inc., Ankasa, B. Braun SE, BIOPHARM GmbH, BioRestorative Therapies Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, CalSpine MD, Cousin Biotech, DiscGenics Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Ulrich Medical USA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID -19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 B. Braun SE

  • 10.4 CalSpine MD

  • 10.5 Cousin Biotech

  • 10.6 DiscGenics Inc.

  • 10.7 Globus Medical Inc.

  • 10.8 Johnson and Johnson

  • 10.9 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.10 RTI Surgical Inc.

  • 10.11 Ulrich Medical USA Inc.

  • 10.12 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

