Degenerative Disc Disease Market Size to Grow by USD 1.03 billion, Launch of Innovative Products to be a Key Trend - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the degenerative disc disease market is the launch of innovative products. Technologically advanced products are more effective in treating DDD when compared to other treatments. For instance, in May 2020, DePuy Synthes announced the launch of the CONCORDE LIFT Interbody Implant. The device was designed to help treat DDD patients. It can simplify important stages of spinal fusion surgery, which will help restore spinal disc height between two vertebrae. Thus, the launch of innovative and technologically advanced products will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The degenerative disc disease market size is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Degenerative Disc Disease Market: Product Landscape
By product, the market has been segmented into drugs and devices. The drugs segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of DDD among the geriatric population. Spinal disc degeneration is prevalent among the elderly population. About 70% to 80% of people under the age of 50 and more than 90% of people over the age of 60 have degenerative disc disease. Initially, DDD is treated conservatively with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and over-the-counter or prescription drugs.
Degenerative Disc Disease Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is expected to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 42% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the region. The US is a key country in the degenerative disc disease market in North America. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the rising geriatric population. According to the World Bank Group (WBG), the population aged 65 and above (% of the total population) in the US reached 17% in 2021 from 13% in 2000.
Companies Covered
AnGes Inc.
Ankasa
B. Braun SE
BIOPHARM GmbH
BioRestorative Therapies Inc.
Biosplice Therapeutics Inc.
Bone Therapeutics SA
CalSpine MD
Cousin Biotech
DiscGenics Inc.
Globus Medical Inc.
Johnson and Johnson
Medtronic Plc
Pfizer Inc.
RTI Surgical Inc.
Smith and Nephew plc
Ulrich Medical USA Inc.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Degenerative Disc Disease Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.03 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AnGes Inc., Ankasa, B. Braun SE, BIOPHARM GmbH, BioRestorative Therapies Inc., Biosplice Therapeutics Inc., Bone Therapeutics SA, CalSpine MD, Cousin Biotech, DiscGenics Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Pfizer Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Ulrich Medical USA Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID -19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
